Kenneth Edmund Ruhf Jr., 96, of Disputanta, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
Born in Ashley, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth Edmund Ruhf Sr. and Laura Shaffer Ruhf. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Joan Ruhf; brothers, John Ruhf and Jay Ruhf; and sisters, Catherine Smith and Elizabeth Moyer.
Mr. Ruhf served in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He was employed with Bellwood Defense Supply Center, retiring after many years in civil service. Mr. Ruhf was a talented local artist and enjoyed working with ceramics, painting and quilting.
He is survived by his sons, Christopher Ruhf and Kenneth Ruhf III (Susan); grandchildren, Stephen Todd Ruhf, Sean Everett Ruhf (Ashley) and Kelly Brett Ruhf; great-grandchildren, Taylor Madison Ruhf, Tristin Nevaeh Ruhf and Alexander Clayton "Zander" Ruhf; and sister, Valerie Newhart.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd., Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from July 7 to July 8, 2019