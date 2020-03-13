The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
(804) 478-4411
For more information about
KENNETH GILLIAM
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
11107 Doyle Boulevard
McKenney, VA 23872
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
3:00 PM
Big Bethel Baptist Church
11010 MD Ragsdale St
McKenney, VA
View Map

KENNETH L. GILLIAM


1960 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH L. GILLIAM Obituary
Funeral services for Kenneth L. Gilliam, 59, of McKenney, VA, who died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Big Bethel Baptist Church, 11010 MD Ragsdale St.,. McKenney, VA, with Rev. Sean Miles, eulogizing. Burial will be follow at the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church, DeWitt. Viewing will be from 12-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, (804) 478-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - McKenney
Download Now