Funeral services for Kenneth L. Gilliam, 59, of McKenney, VA, who died on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, will be held 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Big Bethel Baptist Church, 11010 MD Ragsdale St.,. McKenney, VA, with Rev. Sean Miles, eulogizing. Burial will be follow at the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church, DeWitt. Viewing will be from 12-8 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the McKenney Chapel.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of McKenney Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 11107 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, (804) 478-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 13, 2020