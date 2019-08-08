Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
KENNETH LAMBERT
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KENNETH LAMBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KENNETH L. LAMBERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KENNETH L. LAMBERT Obituary
On June 9, 1958, Mr. Kenneth L. Lambert was the second son welcomed to William M. Lambert, Sr. and Ella E. Steward Lambert. Kenneth spiritual roots began at Metropolitan Baptist Church where he accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend David Goodwin. He later became a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church family.

He attended Petersburg High School and was a proud graduate of the CRIMSOM WAVE. After graduation, Kenneth served a few years in the U.S. Army and was dedicated in the workforce to which he was employed.

Kenneth loved his family and friends. Once you met him you would never forget him. He had a caring and unselfish spirit that will be missed by many. He was best known for his warm spirit and delightful smile. Everyone knew how much he adored his mother. This was a true testament by his undeniable expressions of love for her and dedicated extended time of servanthood which he rendered during her time of need.

Kenneth Lee Lambert in his 61st year finished his course. God whispered, "come home it is time to rest your soul." His loving spirit remains a lasting testimony of God's Unconditional LOVE, he intends each of us to fulfill during our earthly existence.

He was preceded in death by his precious mother, Ella E. Steward; and a brother, William M. Lambert, Jr.

Mr. Lambert leaves behind to cherish his memory: his father, William M. Lambert, Sr.; a most cherish friend, Kathy Jordan; two sisters, Ann Vizcarrondo of Killeen, Texas, and Karen Harrison of Petersburg, Virginia; two nephews; four nieces; three great nephews; five great nieces; a host of other relatives and friend too numerous to name.

A service of love and remembrance will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Mack Parham, eulogist.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KENNETH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now