|
|
On June 9, 1958, Mr. Kenneth L. Lambert was the second son welcomed to William M. Lambert, Sr. and Ella E. Steward Lambert. Kenneth spiritual roots began at Metropolitan Baptist Church where he accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized by the late Reverend David Goodwin. He later became a member of Good Shepherd Baptist Church family.
He attended Petersburg High School and was a proud graduate of the CRIMSOM WAVE. After graduation, Kenneth served a few years in the U.S. Army and was dedicated in the workforce to which he was employed.
Kenneth loved his family and friends. Once you met him you would never forget him. He had a caring and unselfish spirit that will be missed by many. He was best known for his warm spirit and delightful smile. Everyone knew how much he adored his mother. This was a true testament by his undeniable expressions of love for her and dedicated extended time of servanthood which he rendered during her time of need.
Kenneth Lee Lambert in his 61st year finished his course. God whispered, "come home it is time to rest your soul." His loving spirit remains a lasting testimony of God's Unconditional LOVE, he intends each of us to fulfill during our earthly existence.
He was preceded in death by his precious mother, Ella E. Steward; and a brother, William M. Lambert, Jr.
Mr. Lambert leaves behind to cherish his memory: his father, William M. Lambert, Sr.; a most cherish friend, Kathy Jordan; two sisters, Ann Vizcarrondo of Killeen, Texas, and Karen Harrison of Petersburg, Virginia; two nephews; four nieces; three great nephews; five great nieces; a host of other relatives and friend too numerous to name.
A service of love and remembrance will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Mack Parham, eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2019