Kenneth Wayne (Kenny) Brown Sr., of Dinwiddie, passed away June 9, 2019, after his two-year battle with ALS. Kenny was born to Edward and Edith Brown in Hopewell on December 3, 1960. Kenny was married to his wife, Gay, for 33 lovely years and raised two children together. He devoted his life to his family, his job at Castle Equipment where he worked for 30+ years and hunting. Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Edward Brown; mother, Edith Brown and brother, Edward Brown Jr. He is survived by his wife, Gay Brown; daughter, Jessica Brown; son, Kenneth Brown Jr.; caregiver/daughter-in-law, Amber Brown; 5 granddaughters ,all of Dinwiddie; 4 sisters, Wanda Vaughan of Hopewell, Brenda Scott of Prince George, Sheryl Stanton of Macon, GA and Darlene Palmer of Hopewell; brother, William Brown of Prince George and numerous other loving relatives. The family wants to give a very special thanks to his brother, James Castleberry and company. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, in the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Enon, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at the funeral home. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 12 to June 13, 2019