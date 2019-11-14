|
|
Kenneth Warren Williams, 80, of Prince George, passed away Tuesday, October 12, 2019. He was born in Tennessee on April 22, 1939, and was preceded in death by his parents, and nine siblings. Master Sergeant Williams served his country in the US Army for 26 years. He was a member of American Legion Post 2 in Petersburg and enjoyed being a member of the Hardee's breakfast club in Hopewell.
He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Frieda Williams; son, Christopher Williams (Heidi); daughter, Christine Johnson-Williams (Barry); granddaughter, Emily Williams; and mother-in-law, Wilhelmine Koller.
A graveside service at Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements made by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019