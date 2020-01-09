|
Kenneth Wayne 'Itchy' Andrews, 76, of Colonial Heights passed away peacefully at his home on January 7, 2020.
He was born in Petersburg, Va., on March 24, 1943, to Robert E. Andrews and Georgette Kitchen Andrews. He served in the United States Army from 1967-1969. He was a carpenter by trade and a retired member of the Carpenters Local in Richmond, Va. He was a longtime member of the American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his father, Robert E. Andrews, Sr.; mother, Georgette Kitchen Andrews; and his brother, Robert E. Andrews, Jr.
Surviving him is his ex-wife of 42 years, Linda Andrews-Fisher; his children, Mathew Wayne Andrews of New Hampshire, Julie Andrews & husband Darrell Johnson of Hopewell, Shelby Andrews Frazier of Chesterfield and Nathan Wayne Andrews, Sr., of Dinwiddie; 4 grandsons, Joshua Wayne Andrews, Nathan Wayne Andrews, Jr., Mathew Wayne Andrews, Jr., and Cameron Andrews. He is also survived by a host of family members and good friends.
His wish was to 'go home' to be with his family at the Waverly Cemetery where there will be a private service.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020