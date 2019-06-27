|
On Tuesday, June 18, 2019, Mr. Keontae Emon Crenshaw, affectionately known as "TaeTae," received his wings. Keontae was born on April 10, 1999, in Petersburg, VA. He attended Petersburg public schools.
Keontae was loved by everyone and his smile would brighten up any room. He was an avid New York Jets fan and he loved to eat, dance and cook. He loved his family and friends, especially Zone 6. Keontae was baptized at an early age.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Mary Carson, Rosa Crenshaw and Valnora Manson; great-grandfathers, Milton Kelly, Jarome Manson, Keil Alston and Gerald Ruffin; great aunt, Mary Hurt; and great uncle, Leandee Carson.
Keontae leaves to cherish: his devoted parents, Lakeisha Crenshaw and Kevin Crenshaw Sr.; four brothers, Delvon McNair, Kvon Evans, Kevin Crenshaw Jr. (Zyeilah) and Kweli Crenshaw; one sister, Keayahne Johnson; grandparents, Debet Harris (Mack), Lucille Coleman (Gerald), Thomas Bassett (June) and Samuel Crenshaw Jr.; great-grandparents, Katie Bassett and Samuel Crenshaw Sr.; two nieces, Kaysyia Jordon and Kmori White-Evans; nephew, Kaeyon M. Johnson; ten aunts, Shaleta Carson (Monzell), Mashorma Hill, Sherena Dunn (Pedro), Jamie Williams, Kim Crenshaw, Katosha Crenshaw, Christie Brown, Simonee Brown, Tonya Oliver and Rochell Oliver; six uncles, Demaius Carson (Jontae), Cody Wright, Broderick Moss, Kenneth Crenshaw, Jerrell Bugg and Brandon Williams; nine great-aunts, Rosa Carson Lisaula (Adrian), Lucille Carson, Patricia Green, Terease Green, April Green, Stepnie Jones, Martha Burton, Vanessa Manson and Janet Wilson; five great-uncles, Morris Carson, Chester Carson, Richard Green (Vanessa), Lloyd Green and Henry Manson; a devoted girlfriend, Tianna Wright; devoted friends, Katisha Crenshaw, Velvel, Zone 6 and Bear Green; a host of cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, 233 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., pastor, Prophet Rashaun Hill, eulogist and Evangelist Yvette Lewis Hill Harris, officiating. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
The family will assemble 12:00 noon the day of the service and will also receive friends at 458 Windham St., Petersburg, VA.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment Inc., 102 South Ave., Petersburg, VA 804-732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 27 to June 28, 2019