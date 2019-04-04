|
On Sunday, March 31, 2019, our beloved Mr. Keshaun M. Coleman, affectionately known as "Perk or Larry Hicks' Son" departed this life suddenly. Perk was born on May 28, 1980, in Emporia, VA, to Sharon Smith and Larry Hicks.
He was employed as a General Labor at Manning Construction. Perk enjoyed drawing, reading, dancing, cooking and expressing his love for family and friends. He was an avid fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
He was preceded in death by father, Larry Hicks; maternal grandmother, Mildred Coleman Carson; paternal grandparents, Henry Hicks and Shirley Hicks; aunt, Maggie Singleton and uncle, Jerry Powell.
Perk leaves to cherish his precious memories: mother, Sharon Smith (Haney) of Petersburg; sister, Takia Coleman; brothers, Antwan Coleman of Roanoke Rapids, NC, Charmaine Coleman and Ricardo Coleman, both of Petersburg, VA; step-brother and step-sister, Richard and Adriene Smith; aunts, Julia Scott and Linda Taylor; uncles, Robert Singleton, James Coleman, Fredrick Hicks (Michelle), Gregory Hicks (Wanda), Wayne Hicks (Karen), Henry Hicks (Stephanie), and Clifton Hicks (Tabitha); nieces, Daisha, Apreila, Danyell, and Diamond; nephews, D'neiger, Larry, and Marcel; devoted friends, Leroy Clarke, Patrice Bonner, Simone Brown, Larry Dupree, Jonell Aston, Riley Wiggins, Dennis Cotton, Santoria Green, and Catoe Harrison; a host of devoted great aunts, great uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Mary Hill, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2019