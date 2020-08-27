Mr. Kevin Judkins, computer genius and big brother to all, left this fleeting world for immortal rest at the age of 56, in Prince George VA. Born in New York City to Frank and Lessie Judkins (1963), Kevin was an inquisitive and gifted child, who began reading at 2-years old. From the beginning, his agile mind was drawn to the world beyond his humble crib. He loved newspapers, fueling the desire to learn all he could.
Kevin graduated from Prince George High School in 1983 and attended DeVry University while living almost two decades in Atlanta, GA. Upon his return to Virginia, completed his studies of computer technology and decision analytics at ECPI (2012). He lived the expat life in Paris, France for seven years. His affinity for languages was fully exercised as he eventually spoke French like a native, and studied Spanish. These skills served him well for he never knew a stranger. Within minutes he could make a friendship with anyone anywhere. All who met him were left with an indelible memory of his razor-sharp wit and sarcastic quips. He loved pulling pranks on everybody (especially his siblings), but they left you laughing along with him.
If you discussed with him current or historical events, national or global politics, be prepared for a healthy debate. It was a rollercoaster of facts, opinions, and analysis. After your conversation, you would re-consider all sides of a topic thinking: Wait, what just happened? How in the world did he know that? Will I win the debate next time? And finally, 'I'm gonna have to do some more research'. With Kevin, 'you never knew what you were going to get'. A loyal friend, always willing to listen and be supportive. He was a man full of mischief and love.
Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Frank Judkins; paternal grandparents, Wesley and Jessie M.; maternal grandparents, Walter and Perrine; his beloved pet-child, Puck. Kevin is survived by his immediate family, Lessie, his humble, mother; sister, Glenda; and two younger brothers, Wesley and Steven; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and family and friends in the U.S. and France.
Kevin Judkins a prankster, smiler, debater, friend, supporter, protector.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Dr. Russ Jurek, officiating.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
