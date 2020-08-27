When the Lord calls our loved ones home, he leaves a gift of memories in exchange. Kevin left alot of happy memories. He was a wonderful person. A true kind man who always knew when you needed a shoulder to lean on. He will be greatly missed. I have know Kevin since Jr. High school. And were Facebook friends still to this day. I am so sorry for your loss, I will keep your family is in my prayers.













Deborah PIATT BELL

Friend