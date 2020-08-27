1/1
KEVIN JUDKINS
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KEVIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Kevin Judkins, computer genius and big brother to all, left this fleeting world for immortal rest at the age of 56, in Prince George VA. Born in New York City to Frank and Lessie Judkins (1963), Kevin was an inquisitive and gifted child, who began reading at 2-years old. From the beginning, his agile mind was drawn to the world beyond his humble crib. He loved newspapers, fueling the desire to learn all he could.

Kevin graduated from Prince George High School in 1983 and attended DeVry University while living almost two decades in Atlanta, GA. Upon his return to Virginia, completed his studies of computer technology and decision analytics at ECPI (2012). He lived the expat life in Paris, France for seven years. His affinity for languages was fully exercised as he eventually spoke French like a native, and studied Spanish. These skills served him well for he never knew a stranger. Within minutes he could make a friendship with anyone anywhere. All who met him were left with an indelible memory of his razor-sharp wit and sarcastic quips. He loved pulling pranks on everybody (especially his siblings), but they left you laughing along with him.

If you discussed with him current or historical events, national or global politics, be prepared for a healthy debate. It was a rollercoaster of facts, opinions, and analysis. After your conversation, you would re-consider all sides of a topic thinking: Wait, what just happened? How in the world did he know that? Will I win the debate next time? And finally, 'I'm gonna have to do some more research'. With Kevin, 'you never knew what you were going to get'. A loyal friend, always willing to listen and be supportive. He was a man full of mischief and love.

Kevin was preceded in death by his father, Frank Judkins; paternal grandparents, Wesley and Jessie M.; maternal grandparents, Walter and Perrine; his beloved pet-child, Puck. Kevin is survived by his immediate family, Lessie, his humble, mother; sister, Glenda; and two younger brothers, Wesley and Steven; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, and family and friends in the U.S. and France.

Kevin Judkins a prankster, smiler, debater, friend, supporter, protector.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Dr. Russ Jurek, officiating.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Service
01:00 PM
watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
15 entries
August 26, 2020
Kevin was my schoolmate in high school, he was cool and interesting,u are gonna turn heaven out!!!
angela hill
Classmate
August 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Mark Smith
Friend
August 24, 2020
When the Lord calls our loved ones home, he leaves a gift of memories in exchange. Kevin left alot of happy memories. He was a wonderful person. A true kind man who always knew when you needed a shoulder to lean on. He will be greatly missed. I have know Kevin since Jr. High school. And were Facebook friends still to this day. I am so sorry for your loss, I will keep your family is in my prayers.





Deborah PIATT BELL
Friend
August 24, 2020
Sending my condolences to the Judkins Family. Kevin was truly a wealth of knowledge and will be missed. Please let me know if there is anything I can do for your Family now and always!!!!!
Sandra A. Cook
Friend
August 24, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Phyllis Wilkins Fisher
Neighbor
August 24, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Diane Wilkins Ford
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
Kevin's smile always brightened the room. I can still remember his laugh from the last time I saw him not long. He will be greatly missed. RIP friend.
Cheryl Simmons
Classmate
August 19, 2020
My deepest sympathy for Kevin's family and loved ones. Kevin was always a shining light. So deeply sorry for your loss.
Carol Hash
August 19, 2020
I remember Kevin as a nice guy. May he rest in Peace.
Michele Schulte
August 19, 2020
Rest easy now my friend
Rochelle Peters (Williams)
Classmate
August 19, 2020
Rest in peace Kevin. Sending Prayers to his loved ones.
Kathy Golden-Coe
Classmate
August 18, 2020
Not the news I wanted to hear...your insight and sense of humor will be greatly missed...rest high...
Linda W.
Linda Williams
Classmate
August 18, 2020
RIP Kevin
Steve McCaffity
Friend
August 18, 2020
Rest Easy my classmate. Surely gonna miss our political debates we used to have on Facebook. So sad about your sudden passing and you will be missed. To the Judkins family you have my most sincerest condolences
Jackie Cookie Tyler
Friend
August 18, 2020
Rip my classmate
Mark Talbott
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved