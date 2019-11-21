|
On Tuesday, November 12, 2019, our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our beloved, Kevin Ricardo Smith, 58, affectionately known as "Smitty" of 1415 Oakdale Ave., formerly of 932 Rome St., Petersburg, Virginia. Kevin was born September 27, 1961, to the late Lillie I. Smith and Benjamin Gholson, Jr., (Barbara).
Kevin was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 1981 where he was a very dedicated football player, winning the AAA Championship in 1979. This was one special highlight for him. Kevin was very athletic and he loved sports. He also played recreation basketball for Club 17 back in the day. Another accolade for Kevin was being crowned Mr. Football at Peabody Junior High School in 1977-1978. Kevin also enjoyed singing. Kevin was employed at Boar's Head (Petersburg) for several years. He really enjoyed working for the company. He was also the handyman for the family and the community.
Along with his parents, Kevin was preceded in death by his grandmother, Lillie Mae Pegram-Smith; grandfather, Frederick D. Smith, Sr.; sister, Marie A. Smith; devoted cousin, Floyd Wallace, Jr.; uncles, Deacon Robert C. Smith, Frederick D. Smith, Jr., Thomas, Frank and Sidney Gholson; aunts, Erma S. Bland, Bertha S. Cunningham and Blanche Winfield; and brothers, Rodenna Gholson and Benjamin F. Gholson, II.
Kevin leaves to cherish his memory: two devoted sons, Kevin R. Morton, Sr., and Terrell J. Morton (Tamra) of Petersburg; six sisters, three devoted, Yvette S. Davis (Kenneth), Fatima L. Smith of Petersburg, Sharon Smith of Chester, Ruth C. Bell (Tank), Jacquelyn L. Gholson of Petersburg and Beulah King of Georgia; ten brothers, six devoted, Charles A. Smith (Linda) of Georgia, Leon B. Smith (Barbara) of Florida, Thomas A. Smith (Tonya), Shaun F. Smith, Sr., Craig Tucker (Nicole), Gary Hardy (Linda), Randy Gholson, all of Petersburg, Linwood and James Gholson of Schenectady, NY, and Lawrence F. Gholson (Cynthia) of Houston, TX; three aunts, devoted Dorothy B. Smith, devoted Mary E. Smith, both of Petersburg and Lucy A. Tucker of Dinwiddie; two uncles, James F. Smith, Sr., (Karen) of Las Vegas, NV, and Sterling Gholson of Dinwiddie; five grandchildren, Kevin Morton, Jr., Jekori N. Morton of Petersburg, Tiana Morton, Taliyah Butts and Nyla Reese; host of nieces, nephews, (that loved him to the moon and back) Jhcobie Smith, Tylecia Smith, Shaquita Christian, Ta'Kierra and Zakeiya Edmonds, Taylar and Zyonna Smith, Lloyd Harris, Jr., Reginald Jones, Jr. (Amanda), Bryson Gray and Grayson Clanton and many others too many to name; devoted cousin, Bertha C. Green; Cunningham, Bland and Smith family; two devoted cousins that he called his best friends, Shavar and Shaun F. Smith, Jr. Kevin had many devoted friends to include: Renee' M. Davis, the mother of his children, a very special devoted friend, Patricia Terry, the Raigns family, Charles (Kim), Clifton Raigns, Robert Hawkins and family, Anthony Mason (Roberta), Louis Abraham (Tawana), Horace Smith (Terri), Bernard Flowers (Connie), Kevin Lundy, Timothy Robinson (Kathy), Jessie Burrow, Timothy Brenton, Michael Clark, Edward Hill, James Green (Denise), M.D.M., the Fifth Ward Community, the Boars Head Work Crew-Petersburg and the Petersburg High School Class of 1981 "The Champions."
A Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Ave., Petersburg, VA, Rev. Dr. Wesley K. McLaughlin, Pastor, and Rev. Walter Wilson, eulogizing. Interment will follow at Wilkerson Cemetery. A family visitation 6-7 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019.
Professional services have been entrusted to the staff of Bland & Tucker Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg, VA. Rev. Dr. Antonio A. Tucker, Sr., funeral director. Online condolence to:www.blandandtuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019