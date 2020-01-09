|
|
Kevin Taylor "Woody" Woodlief, age 63, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. He was raised in Matoaca but lived his adult life in Dinwiddie.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dorsey T. Woodlief. Survivors include his mother, Lucille W. Woodlief; wife, Shirley Bishop Woodlief; son, Matthew T Woodlief (Jill); daughter, Taylor W. Collins (Kevin); grandchildren, Avery Collins, Ryland Woodlief, Kara Collins, Rhett Woodlief, and Morgan Collins; aunt, Shelia W. Meredith; special friend, Susanne Von Poks, as well as several cousins and good friends.
Kevin attended Chowan College where he played on the football team. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in Psychology from Atlantic Christian College. While in college he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.
He worked briefly for the City of Petersburg as a police officer and for A.L. Williams in insurance. He inherited his love and knowledge of antiques from his father and retired after many years from Woody's Antiques in Petersburg.
A long-time member of Central Baptist Church in Church Road, VA, Kevin coached football, baseball, and basketball for the Dinwiddie Youth League and also served as the Commissioner for the league for several years. He led several teams to Dixie Youth State Championships and one to the World Series. He enjoyed fishing, watching old westerns and reruns of M.A.S.H., playing cards with friends, and spending as much time as possible with his family. He loved his grandchildren passionately; they were the fire that drove him.
A memorial service will be held at Central Baptist Church in Church Road, VA at 7pm on Friday, January 10, 2020, followed by a reception in the fellowship hall where family and friends may visit. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020