On June 4, 2020, Khalil Jawayne Coleman "Killah", of Petersburg, VA Suddenly received his wings at the age of 24. Khalil was born on August 28, 1995, in Petersburg, VA to the late Lakisha S. Coleman. Khalil was a graduate of Petersburg High School.
Khalil was outgoing, goofy, an entertainer, and a jokester who was very family-oriented. Khalil has an extraordinarily large sense of humor and will make you laugh at the slightest of things. He can turn a quiet, serious moment into a comedy show. Khalil enjoyed making and listening to music Kodak Black was his favorite rapper.
Khalil's favorite saying was "that's hard."
Khalil was preceded in death by his mother Lakisha S. Coleman, grandmother Rev. Christine B. Coleman, and his grandfather Ernest "Rusty" Tucker.
Left to cherish his memories is his son Khalil Jawayne Coleman, Jr. (KC); his fiancé whom he loved like no other I`Zjona "Tink" Taylor; loving, caring and devoted sister Tamar H. Coleman (Chenelle Jones) of Petersburg, VA; aunts Tonya Weaver and Carolyn Walker; uncle, Antonio Coleman (Lori), and Brandon Tucker; godmothers Detra Patterson and Shamelda Griffin (John Brown); god siblings Shaleiya Mason, Jahleah Tucker, and Ka'Ron Griffin; cousins Crystal "Moody" Lewis, Tyleke Perry, Isaiah Peebles, Kashawn Alexander, Shamiyah Weaver, Kaylyn Weaver; devoted family and friends Fatima Alexander, Jamesia "Meat Rock" Cooke, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Bibbs, Octavious Smith, Devin "Levi" Thomas, Tyrell "Rell" Fields, Autrelle "Trelle" Waddell, Miles "Buck J" Johnson, India Peterkin, Rosa Combs, Tyquan Smith, Nala Brothers, Delquise Branch, Anthony "Hank" Butcher, Shakita Goode, Andre "Dre" Brown, Rashad "Bubz" Chambliss, Keon Parker, and Tabrina Smith; among them his special partners who he referred to as his brothers Zequez Jones and Omari Mason.
Khalil was a fierce protector of those he loved. He cherished his family and friends more than anything. He was a devoted fiancé, father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. In God's care, you rest above.
Public viewing will be held from 10 am to 8 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be 2:30 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Khalil was outgoing, goofy, an entertainer, and a jokester who was very family-oriented. Khalil has an extraordinarily large sense of humor and will make you laugh at the slightest of things. He can turn a quiet, serious moment into a comedy show. Khalil enjoyed making and listening to music Kodak Black was his favorite rapper.
Khalil's favorite saying was "that's hard."
Khalil was preceded in death by his mother Lakisha S. Coleman, grandmother Rev. Christine B. Coleman, and his grandfather Ernest "Rusty" Tucker.
Left to cherish his memories is his son Khalil Jawayne Coleman, Jr. (KC); his fiancé whom he loved like no other I`Zjona "Tink" Taylor; loving, caring and devoted sister Tamar H. Coleman (Chenelle Jones) of Petersburg, VA; aunts Tonya Weaver and Carolyn Walker; uncle, Antonio Coleman (Lori), and Brandon Tucker; godmothers Detra Patterson and Shamelda Griffin (John Brown); god siblings Shaleiya Mason, Jahleah Tucker, and Ka'Ron Griffin; cousins Crystal "Moody" Lewis, Tyleke Perry, Isaiah Peebles, Kashawn Alexander, Shamiyah Weaver, Kaylyn Weaver; devoted family and friends Fatima Alexander, Jamesia "Meat Rock" Cooke, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Bibbs, Octavious Smith, Devin "Levi" Thomas, Tyrell "Rell" Fields, Autrelle "Trelle" Waddell, Miles "Buck J" Johnson, India Peterkin, Rosa Combs, Tyquan Smith, Nala Brothers, Delquise Branch, Anthony "Hank" Butcher, Shakita Goode, Andre "Dre" Brown, Rashad "Bubz" Chambliss, Keon Parker, and Tabrina Smith; among them his special partners who he referred to as his brothers Zequez Jones and Omari Mason.
Khalil was a fierce protector of those he loved. He cherished his family and friends more than anything. He was a devoted fiancé, father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. In God's care, you rest above.
Public viewing will be held from 10 am to 8 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be 2:30 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.