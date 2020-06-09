KHALIL J COLEMAN
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share KHALIL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 4, 2020, Khalil Jawayne Coleman "Killah", of Petersburg, VA Suddenly received his wings at the age of 24. Khalil was born on August 28, 1995, in Petersburg, VA to the late Lakisha S. Coleman. Khalil was a graduate of Petersburg High School.
Khalil was outgoing, goofy, an entertainer, and a jokester who was very family-oriented. Khalil has an extraordinarily large sense of humor and will make you laugh at the slightest of things. He can turn a quiet, serious moment into a comedy show. Khalil enjoyed making and listening to music Kodak Black was his favorite rapper.
Khalil's favorite saying was "that's hard."
Khalil was preceded in death by his mother Lakisha S. Coleman, grandmother Rev. Christine B. Coleman, and his grandfather Ernest "Rusty" Tucker.
Left to cherish his memories is his son Khalil Jawayne Coleman, Jr. (KC); his fiancé whom he loved like no other I`Zjona "Tink" Taylor; loving, caring and devoted sister Tamar H. Coleman (Chenelle Jones) of Petersburg, VA; aunts Tonya Weaver and Carolyn Walker; uncle, Antonio Coleman (Lori), and Brandon Tucker; godmothers Detra Patterson and Shamelda Griffin (John Brown); god siblings Shaleiya Mason, Jahleah Tucker, and Ka'Ron Griffin; cousins Crystal "Moody" Lewis, Tyleke Perry, Isaiah Peebles, Kashawn Alexander, Shamiyah Weaver, Kaylyn Weaver; devoted family and friends Fatima Alexander, Jamesia "Meat Rock" Cooke, Elizabeth "Lizzy" Bibbs, Octavious Smith, Devin "Levi" Thomas, Tyrell "Rell" Fields, Autrelle "Trelle" Waddell, Miles "Buck J" Johnson, India Peterkin, Rosa Combs, Tyquan Smith, Nala Brothers, Delquise Branch, Anthony "Hank" Butcher, Shakita Goode, Andre "Dre" Brown, Rashad "Bubz" Chambliss, Keon Parker, and Tabrina Smith; among them his special partners who he referred to as his brothers Zequez Jones and Omari Mason.
Khalil was a fierce protector of those he loved. He cherished his family and friends more than anything. He was a devoted fiancé, father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend. In God's care, you rest above.
Public viewing will be held from 10 am to 8 pm Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at the funeral home.
A graveside service will be 2:30 pm Thursday, June 11, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804) 863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
June 8, 2020
Rest in peace....
KATHLEEN ROBINSON
June 8, 2020
There are no words to say how much you meant to our family. You will truely be missed. Love your Auntie.
Kimberly Goode
Family
June 8, 2020
Robin Jackson
Friend
June 7, 2020
I love you so much I'm glad I had the opportunity to be a part of your life.
Neek Dismuke
Family
June 5, 2020
Lil cousin we miss you here rest in heaven baby boy we love you
Valerie Clanton
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved