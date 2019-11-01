|
Ms. Kimberly Carletha Lee was born on June 28, 1985, of Richmond, Virginia, to Mary Ann Lee and Kenneth Godfrey, Sr. She graduated from Armstrong High School in 2004.
Kim, as we call her, loved to dance and was the life of the party. She also enjoyed going to church, spending time with her extended family in North Carolina and always talking about the love of her life, her son.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann Lee and Kenneth Godfrey, Sr.; and godmother, Carletha Cosby.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by: her son, Jamari Lee; maternal brother, Darrell Lee Sr. (Michelle); paternal brother, Kenneth Godfrey, Jr.; maternal aunt, Diane Lee Battle; godmother, Renee Kearney; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Minister Curtis Lee, Jr., eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 1, 2019