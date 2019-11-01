Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
KIMBERLY LEE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
3:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KIMBERLY LEE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KIMBERLY CARLETHA LEE


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KIMBERLY CARLETHA LEE Obituary
Ms. Kimberly Carletha Lee was born on June 28, 1985, of Richmond, Virginia, to Mary Ann Lee and Kenneth Godfrey, Sr. She graduated from Armstrong High School in 2004.
Kim, as we call her, loved to dance and was the life of the party. She also enjoyed going to church, spending time with her extended family in North Carolina and always talking about the love of her life, her son.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ann Lee and Kenneth Godfrey, Sr.; and godmother, Carletha Cosby.
She leaves her memories to be cherished by: her son, Jamari Lee; maternal brother, Darrell Lee Sr. (Michelle); paternal brother, Kenneth Godfrey, Jr.; maternal aunt, Diane Lee Battle; godmother, Renee Kearney; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Minister Curtis Lee, Jr., eulogist.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KIMBERLY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -