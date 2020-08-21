1/1
KIMBERLY SHAWN TAYLOR
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KIMBERLY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kimberly Shawn Taylor, 44, of Hopewell, VA., passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Townsend; maternal grandparents, Wiley and Rebecca Jackson; paternal grandparents, George and Sadie Townsend.
Kimberly had worked at Perdue Farms for 19 years. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Full International Ministries in Richmond, VA.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, Corry L. Taylor; children, Jocelyn F. Jones, Donte V. Jones and Iyanna S. Jones; mother, Sherlyn Clement and husband, Frank; brother, Brian Townsend (Nikki); nieces, Brianna Townsend and Brandi Townsend; nephews, Kaiden Townsend and Wiley Townsend; and mother in law, Patricia Taylor.
The family will receive friend's 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA., where a service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
01:00 - 06:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Service
01:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved