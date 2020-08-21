Kimberly Shawn Taylor, 44, of Hopewell, VA., passed away Monday, August 17, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her father, Jim Townsend; maternal grandparents, Wiley and Rebecca Jackson; paternal grandparents, George and Sadie Townsend.
Kimberly had worked at Perdue Farms for 19 years. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Full International Ministries in Richmond, VA.
Kimberly is survived by her husband, Corry L. Taylor; children, Jocelyn F. Jones, Donte V. Jones and Iyanna S. Jones; mother, Sherlyn Clement and husband, Frank; brother, Brian Townsend (Nikki); nieces, Brianna Townsend and Brandi Townsend; nephews, Kaiden Townsend and Wiley Townsend; and mother in law, Patricia Taylor.
The family will receive friend's 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at J. T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA., where a service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.