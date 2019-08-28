The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
KING SHANDS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John Baptist Church
12364 St. John Church Rd.
Stony Creek, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for KING SHANDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

KING BENJAMIN SHANDS


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
KING BENJAMIN SHANDS Obituary
Funeral services for King Benjamin Shands will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 12364 St. John Church Rd., Stony Creek, VA, Rev. Herbert Holly ,Jr., pastor, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph m. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of KING's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now