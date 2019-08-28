|
|
Funeral services for King Benjamin Shands will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019, at St. John Baptist Church, 12364 St. John Church Rd., Stony Creek, VA, Rev. Herbert Holly ,Jr., pastor, officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph m. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Aug. 28, 2019