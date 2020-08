Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. Mr. Kirk Lee Pegram, 52, of 19204 Turkey Egg Road Dinwiddie, Va., passed away Sunday morning, August 16, 2020 at his residence.Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

