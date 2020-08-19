1/1
KIRK LEE PEGRAM
On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Kirk Lee "Lovely" Pegram entered into eternal rest, an angel whispered his name to come on home and take his rest.

Kirk was born to the late Robert Wilson Pegram and Virginia Street Pegram. He was educated in the Dinwiddie Public School system. He worked with Lehigh Hanson over 35 years, until he retired in 2012. Wyche's Construction was a very important part of his life, until his health declined. He loved his work out doors, and he took pride in every task he took on.

Kirk was predeceased in death by both his parents and Henry, Albert, Jerry and Benjamin Pegram.

He leaves to cherish his memories of his beloved wife, Sherry Pegram. A daughter he truly adored Christina Pegram. He also raised 2 sons, Terry Harris Jr. and Brian Gholson. His siblings he loved very much, Roy (Bobbie Jean), Sandra Pegram (Danny) of Dinwiddie, John (Linda) and Charles (Alma) of Dewitt, Sarah Gholson (Waverly) of North Dinwiddie, Randy Pegram of Richmond and Leslie Yates (Dexter) of Stony Creek. His grandchildren were the love of his life (Iyanna, Ava, Tyo'un). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, among them were devoted friends, Tommy Matthew, and Raymond Allen and Jonathan Easter.

The family would like to thank the Virginia Cancer Institute and the Crater Community Hospice for their care and support.

A private graveside service will be held 1PM Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Alphonzo Byrd, officiating and Rev. Larry Cooper, eulogizing. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 10 to 8 PM.

In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
AUG
21
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Eleven Oaks Baptist Church Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
August 19, 2020
Sherry and Family know that you are Loved and thought about at this time. I will keep you and the family in prayer. I know if my mom was still here she would be rite by your side Sherry. We Love you from Bessie's kids and grandkids.
Friendly Alston
Friend
August 19, 2020
May God continue to bless and keep you and your family during this difficult time. Audrey Brown
Audrey Brown
August 19, 2020
Sherry and family I’m so sorry to hear of the passing of your husband.My love and prayers are with you during this time of sorrow and always. Love Angeles
Angeles Houston Fowlkes
Friend
August 18, 2020
Dont really know how to write this to you Kirk when I first met u man u was the funniest guy in the yard at my in laws house but u always was the same person when I saw u you gonna b truly missed man and I was glad to b able to meet and come in contact with u good brother gone so soon you will b missed man!!! MAY GOD BLESS YOUR FAMILY
Raymond and Tonesha Pitt
Friend
August 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
William & Dorothy Walker
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
To Sherry and family. May God keep you during this time of sorrow. My prayers are with you. Love you
Joann, Gerald and Family
Friend
August 18, 2020
Sherry sorry for the loss of your husband may the lord give strength and healing during this difficult time . Keeping you and your family in prayer.
Bonnie Tucker
August 18, 2020
My sincere condolences are extended to the family of the late Kirk Lee Pegram. Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning (joy will come even in the time of your
storm). Just hold on to His hand .Your nights will give away as a beautiful
sunrise; and God will shower you with His abundant blessings for your labor.
Linnie Wingfield
Friend
August 18, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to the family. May Gods love and peace help you make it through these trying times.
Timothy Gholson Sr and Family
August 18, 2020
My condolences to the family.
Joanne Tucker Johnson
Neighbor
August 18, 2020
My condolences to the family might be gone but never will you be forgotten
William Weaver
Family
August 18, 2020
im going to miss you Uncle Kirk❤❤❤
Terri Pegram
Family
August 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Annette Batts
August 17, 2020
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family in your time of bereavement.
Anthony and Cynthia Brown,Sr.
August 17, 2020
Praying for you Sherry and your family. Love Kathy and Milton
Kathy and Milton Lewis
August 16, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Mr. & Mrs. Dwayne Gilliam
Neighbor
