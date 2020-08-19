On Sunday, August 16, 2020, Kirk Lee "Lovely" Pegram entered into eternal rest, an angel whispered his name to come on home and take his rest.
Kirk was born to the late Robert Wilson Pegram and Virginia Street Pegram. He was educated in the Dinwiddie Public School system. He worked with Lehigh Hanson over 35 years, until he retired in 2012. Wyche's Construction was a very important part of his life, until his health declined. He loved his work out doors, and he took pride in every task he took on.
Kirk was predeceased in death by both his parents and Henry, Albert, Jerry and Benjamin Pegram.
He leaves to cherish his memories of his beloved wife, Sherry Pegram. A daughter he truly adored Christina Pegram. He also raised 2 sons, Terry Harris Jr. and Brian Gholson. His siblings he loved very much, Roy (Bobbie Jean), Sandra Pegram (Danny) of Dinwiddie, John (Linda) and Charles (Alma) of Dewitt, Sarah Gholson (Waverly) of North Dinwiddie, Randy Pegram of Richmond and Leslie Yates (Dexter) of Stony Creek. His grandchildren were the love of his life (Iyanna, Ava, Tyo'un). A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, among them were devoted friends, Tommy Matthew, and Raymond Allen and Jonathan Easter.
The family would like to thank the Virginia Cancer Institute and the Crater Community Hospice for their care and support.
A private graveside service will be held 1PM Friday, August 21, 2020, at the Eleven Oaks Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Alphonzo Byrd, officiating and Rev. Larry Cooper, eulogizing. Public viewing will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 10 to 8 PM.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us.