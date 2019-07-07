|
Colonel (Retired) Knowlton H. Bassard departed this life on June 25, 2019. Born in Columbia, South Carolina, he was the fourth son of the late John "Georgetown" Bassard and Gladys Butler Bassard.
He received his Bachelor's degree and United State Army Commission from South Carolina State University in Orangeburg, South Carolina, and a Master's Degree from Virginia State University in Petersburg, Virginia.
He taught music in the South Carolina Public School system, an adjunct professor in the Music department at Virginia State University and retired from the Chesterfield County Public School System with over 30 years of service. Colonel Bassard served both in active duty and reserves of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Bettye C. Bassard; brothers, John Bassard Jr. and Bremen Bassard and sister, Theresa Bassard Taylor.
He is survived by his son, Mark T. Bassard (Katherine) of Midlothian, Virginia; daughter, Sharon Bassard of Chesterfield, Virginia; grandchildren, Angelique C. Bassard and Austin D. Bassard; brothers, James Bassard and Alphonso (Laverne) Bassard, both of Columbia, South Carolina; sister, Phyllis Bassard Hutchinson of Columbia, South Carolina; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Moye Waymer of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Georgia Moye Mance of Alcolu, South Carolina; cousin, Mary Frances Goodwyn (Carl) of Dinwiddie, Virginia; god-daughters, Debra Flores of Fresno, California, and Yolanda Gail Witherspoon of Chesterfield, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Crater Community Hospice, Dunlop House Assisted Living Facility and Colonial Heights Health Care and Rehab Center.
A celebration of life service will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the funeral establishment, where the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. will conduct the Alpha Omega Service.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, South Prince George, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs Sr., eulogist.
Our family believes in the advantage and promise of higher education. In their memory and in lieu of flowers, please send your checks or money orders to Virginia State University, Office of Institutional Advance, P.O. Box 9027, Virginia State University, Ettrick, VA 23804, in the memory of Colonel Knowlton and Bettye Bassard. Please target your donation to the Tuition Assistance Fund in their names. Also, you can give online at giving.vsu.edu. We thank you because your gift benefits the next generation of students completing their education at Virginia State University.
