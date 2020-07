Or Copy this URL to Share

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, Ms. Kristi D. Burgess departed this life on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at her residence.J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

