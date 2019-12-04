|
|
Mrs. Kristy Joi Middleton, 39, departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at MCV Hospital in Richmond, VA, after a courageous battle with Sickle Cell Anemia.
Kristy was born July 24, 1980, in Heidelburg, Germany, to Edward L. Davis and the late Jerridyne Davis. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jerridyne Davis; grandparents, Ruthie M. Spearman, Jerry Spearman Sr., Ora L. Blowe; and aunt, Delores Bailey. She was baptized by Rev. Phillip Knight at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at an early age. She was a graduate of Prince George High School Class of 1998 and throughout her school years formed and maintained long-time friendships with many of her classmates. Kristy was scheduled to graduate from Virginia Commonwealth University on December 14, 2019, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.
She was employed with the City of Richmond Real Estate Assessor's office for over 15 years and was recently promoted to Management Analyst. She loved taking family vacations, hanging out with her two children and spending time with her husband. She also enjoyed being a part of "The EmpowHERment Prayer Circle"
Left to celebrate her life, Kristy is survived by devoted father, Edward L. Davis (Wanda); grandfather, Willie Davis (Ann); husband, Demond A. Middleton; two sons, Demond II and Kameron; one sister, Vanessa Eccles (Tyrrell): four brothers, Stephan Davis (Vickie), Torrance Davis (Liane), Michael Stegall and Martino Stegall (Keyra); five aunts, Ollie Spearman, Phyllis Spearman, Doris Baylor, Gloria Hamilton (Bryan) and Sandra Davis; two uncles, Jerry Spearman Jr. and Walter Brown Jr. (Lessa); in-laws, Floyd and Robin M. Brown; three brothers-in-law, Ethan (Sasha), Geran (Danielle) and Thomas (Danielle); one sister-in-law, Regan Brown; nine nieces; eleven nephews; one great-niece; one great-nephew; nine godchildren; devoted friends, Janella Graham, Monica Marshall, Leslie Morton, Dionne Robertson, Sharon Brown and Raven Sample; a host of cousins, friends, co-workers and other relatives far too many to name.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 4405 Prince George Drive, Prince George, VA, with the pastor, F. Lamont Gooding, eulogizing.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019, from 10-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations in honor of Kristy to the MCV Foundation at www.mcvfoundation.org
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff, Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019