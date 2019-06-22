|
|
With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, L. Ardenia Martin Worthen. We are joyful knowing she was called home by a loving Heavenly Father and greeted joyously into the arms of her loved ones on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on June 30, 1927, to Ola Estelle Brittain and James R. "Tucker" Martin in Colonial Heights, Virginia. She is one of three children. Her mother and father, her older brother who died in infancy, her sister and her husband preceded her in death.
Ardenia met the love of her life, the late Darrell Farran Worthen, at church while he was serving in the army stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. They were married for 68 years until his passing in 2015. They spent the entirety of their lives together, working, loving and serving. They were blessed with three adored children, Sharon Manookin (Dave) of Salt Lake City, Utah; Debbie Spivey (Ken) of Chesterfield, Virginia and Kevin Worthen (Liese) of Rochester, New York.
Ardenia's nickname from childhood was "Spunky." She loved growing up next door to her paternal grandparents. Most of her aunts, uncles and cousins lived on the adjoining street. She had many happy and exciting stories to tell about her childhood. She loved the songs "I Love You, A Bushel and A Peck" and "Let Me Call You Sweetheart."
Ardenia loved living in Colonial Heights. She joined the Woman's Club, Violet Bank Garden Club, American Legion Post 284 Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and the Senior Citizen's Club, serving on several different committees through the years. She worked at Fort Lee during various times of her life.
She was a dedicated and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life. She showed her love of the Savior by trying to put Him at the center of her life and instilling this testimony in her children. She served in many callings including Relief Society, Sunday school, Primary and Cub Scouts.
She was a loving mother, kind, sacrificing and devoted to her family. She cherished being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She was blessed with 11 loving grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Swift Creek Ward Building, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A special thank you to the kind and loving staff at the Dunlop House and Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 22 to June 23, 2019