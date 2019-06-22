Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Swift Creek Ward Building
501 Compton Road
Colonial Heights, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for L. ARDENIA WORTHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. ARDENIA M. WORTHEN


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
L. ARDENIA M. WORTHEN Obituary
With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, L. Ardenia Martin Worthen. We are joyful knowing she was called home by a loving Heavenly Father and greeted joyously into the arms of her loved ones on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on June 30, 1927, to Ola Estelle Brittain and James R. "Tucker" Martin in Colonial Heights, Virginia. She is one of three children. Her mother and father, her older brother who died in infancy, her sister and her husband preceded her in death.

Ardenia met the love of her life, the late Darrell Farran Worthen, at church while he was serving in the army stationed at Fort Lee, Virginia. They were married for 68 years until his passing in 2015. They spent the entirety of their lives together, working, loving and serving. They were blessed with three adored children, Sharon Manookin (Dave) of Salt Lake City, Utah; Debbie Spivey (Ken) of Chesterfield, Virginia and Kevin Worthen (Liese) of Rochester, New York.

Ardenia's nickname from childhood was "Spunky." She loved growing up next door to her paternal grandparents. Most of her aunts, uncles and cousins lived on the adjoining street. She had many happy and exciting stories to tell about her childhood. She loved the songs "I Love You, A Bushel and A Peck" and "Let Me Call You Sweetheart."

Ardenia loved living in Colonial Heights. She joined the Woman's Club, Violet Bank Garden Club, American Legion Post 284 Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and the Senior Citizen's Club, serving on several different committees through the years. She worked at Fort Lee during various times of her life.

She was a dedicated and active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life. She showed her love of the Savior by trying to put Him at the center of her life and instilling this testimony in her children. She served in many callings including Relief Society, Sunday school, Primary and Cub Scouts.

She was a loving mother, kind, sacrificing and devoted to her family. She cherished being a grandmother and great-grandmother. She was blessed with 11 loving grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Swift Creek Ward Building, 501 Compton Road, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. A special thank you to the kind and loving staff at the Dunlop House and Heartland Hospice. Condolences may be sent to www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 22 to June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now