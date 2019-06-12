|
Lacy Hinton Sr., of Waverly, Virginia, entered eternal rest on Friday, June 7, at VCU Medical Hospital. He was born on April 11, 1947, to the late William Sr. and Nellie M. Hinton and married to Ruth M. Whitehead Hinton.
Public viewing will be Wednesday, June 12, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Union Hill United Church of Christ, Sedley, Virginia.
Professional Services entrusted to the staff of Peace Funeral Home, 237 Railroad Ave., Waverly, VA, Mr. Ivory Gay, Funeral Director.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 12 to June 13, 2019