Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
LADARIUS GREEN
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
LADARIUS J. GREEN Obituary
Funeral services for Ladarius Jervon Green, 16, who departed this life on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, will be held 1PM Friday, September 6, 2019 at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax St., Petersburg, VA.

Public viewing will be held on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 12-8 pm at the funeral home.

Funeral services are entrusted to the professional staff of the Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Sept. 3, 2019
