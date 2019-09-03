The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
LADARIUS GREEN
Viewing
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
LADARIUS JERVON GREEN

LADARIUS JERVON GREEN Obituary
Young King, Ladarius Jervon Green "Darius" of Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born May 28, 2003, to Lynette Wyche and Lloyd Green. He was a junior at Petersburg High School. He loved to play his game and he loved to eat.

Ladarius leaves to cherish his memories to, his loving mother, Lynette Wyche (Tirrell Jones); father, Lloyd Green (Cheryl Green); five sisters, Crystal (Kahseem), Crishell (Jamar), Criseandria (Victor), Chatari (Rashon) Wyche, Lloydmeisha Green; three brothers, James Jarrett, Tyvone Graise, Lloyd Green Jr.; one half brother, Jalen Jackson.; four nieces, MarNaija Johnson, Kahmiyah and Kahmoni Jones, Onjanae Aloi; six nephews, Michael Niacaris Jr., Marquis Wyche, Orlando Christopher Aloi Jr., Cashaun Bradley, Masiah Wingfield, Mahki Cotton; grandparents, Barbara James (Ennis), Essie Thorpe; seven aunts, Lashawn Wyche, April Green, Tricia Green, Teresa Green, Kimberly Fulton, Tiara and Ebony Harrison; two uncles, Kenneth Goodrich, Richard Green; and a host of cousins to include, devoted cousin, MarQuelle Godette, Tymondre Sykes, William L. Brown Jr., a devoted godbrother, Christopher L. Brown Jr.; and devoted friends, Salimah and Brenda Parham.

Funeral services for Ladarius Jervon Green will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019, at Metropolitan Baptist Church, 1021 Halifax St, Petersburg, VA 23803.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 3 to Sept. 5, 2019
