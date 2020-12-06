1/1
LaMARK A. WILLIAMS
Mr. LaMark Andrae Williams, affectionately known as P-nut or Nut P, departed this life suddenly on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 in Lynchburg, VA.
LaMark was a native of Petersburg, VA., as well as attended the Petersburg High School system and Chesterfield County School system. He had just recently been baptized in Lynchburg and given his life to the Lord.
LaMark was the oldest son of Gene and Thelma Williams of Petersburg.
He was preceded in death by his devoted father, Mr. Gene Williams, grandfathers, Mr. Clyde Williams and Phouishouis Lewis, Jr; grandmothers, Ms. Susie Williams, Ms. Juanita Jones and Aunt Mrs. Maude Willis; and a host of aunts, uncles and other relatives to numerous to mention, but are all acknowledged.
Left to cherish LaMark memories: the queen of his heart, devoted mother, Mrs. Thelma Williams; loving siblings, two sisters, Mrs. Shaskita Davis (Arelious) and Mrs. Wowanda Parham (Tyrone); brother, Nathan Williams; six loving nephews, Brenton Williams, (Destiny), Rhynell Lewis-Williams, Delqueese Lewis-Williams, Taron Parham, Tremaine Parham, and Jay Quon Williams,; two loving nieces, Sharone Lewis-Williams and Shanelle Lewis-Williams; aunt, Ms. Michelle Lewis (Jerry); nine uncles, Kenneth Williams, Herbert Jones, George Jones, Jr., Calvin Lewis(Janell), Darren Lewis(Brandie), Walter Gee, Wayne Lewis,Bruce Lewis Sr.(Denise),Paul Willis and a host of cousins, great nieces, great nephews, friends and other relatives; devoted godmother, Valerie Goodwyn and a devoted best friend he called "Babygirl" Donielle Davis.
Celebration of Life will be held 1 p.m., Monday, December 7, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. 23803, Rev. Vincent Harris, eulogist. Interment will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA 23803 (804) 732-7841. Mr. W. Lamonte Fields, Funeral Director. www.blandfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
