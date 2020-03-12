|
|
Elder Lambert Tolbert, Jr. was born in Indianapolis, IN, on March 5, 1926, to Lambert and Claudia (Pitkins) Tolbert. He was the eldest son of eight children born to this couple.
Lambert attended James Hill House High School and after leaving there, he began working as a dry-cleaning presser, a profession that he would continue for many years. Lambert had an interest in being a mortician but God had other plans and direction for his life.
Lambert was drafted into the U.S. Army and served during World War II before he was Honorably Discharged. Lambert accepted the call of God to the ministry and later attended Aenon Bible College in Columbus, OH, where he received a degree in theology.
At the age of 25, in the City of Philadelphia, PA, Lambert met the woman who would be the love of his life; her name was Emma Georgianna Johnson. Lambert was a few years older than Emma, and Emma's parents were not keen on their mutual interest in each other. But Lambert and Emma found their way to courtship and on September 6, 1952, they were married.
Over the next decade or so, Lambert and Emma moved their family between New Haven, CT, and Philadelphia, PA. Their first two children, Shirley and Celestine, were born in Philadelphia; the next two, Lambert III and Gloria were born in New Haven; the last two, Paul and (Jonathan) David were born in Philadelphia.
Lambert was a very industrious person and he worked very hard to support his family. He was working as a presser in Philadelphia when he determined that they would move the family out of South Philadelphia. The family moved to Lancaster, PA, in 1963 and remained there for 13 years. Initially, the family traveled weekly from Lancaster to Philadelphia (70 miles) as Lambert and Emma worshipped at Pentecostal Bridegroom Church at 8th and Lombard Streets.
In 1968, Lambert became the overseer at Highway Gospel Temple in Harrisburg, PA, until he later returned to Philadelphia to become a member at Rose of Sharon Apostolic Faith Church in Philadelphia, PA. The pastor there was his close friend, Pastor Fernwood Jones. The Lord had another vineyard where Lambert and Emma were to tend, that vineyard was in the State of Virginia.
In 1976, Lambert accepted the invitation to pastor in Waverly, Virginia. The name of the church there was (also) Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church! This was only a stop for Pastor Tolbert, and by 1979 he left pastoring there and instead founded Emmanuel Apostolic Temple [E.A.T.] on Liberty Street in Hopewell, VA, in 1981. Pastor Tolbert was very active in evangelistic endeavors in Hopewell; because of this, many souls were converted and saved, and the church grew. Pastor Tolbert temporarily closed the church in Hopewell in 1983 and began fellowshipping with the Church of All Nations, in Spring Grove, VA.
He later re-opened Emmanuel on Route 460 East in Prince George, VA (1983). Pastor Tolbert came alongside of Lily of the Valley Church in Waverly, VA after the death of Pastor Shaw. He conducted weekly bible studies, preached, and serviced the people of God there. In 1996, Emmanuel purchased a property at 104 Slagle Avenue in Petersburg, VA. The church continued to be blessed and to flourish. Pastor Tolbert decided to retire from full-time ministry in 2004, and he turned Emmanuel over into the hands of his son Jonathan David Tolbert. He took the title of Pastor Emeritus and continued supporting the work of the church and of the ministry as best that he was able.
It can be said that the central tenet of Lambert's life is expressed in Ephesians 4:6-7: "One Lord, one faith, one baptism. One God and Father of all, who is above all, and through all, and in you all." Pastor Tolbert was a man who was never out of character…with his family or with the saints; wherever he would go, and whatever he did, was in the character of doing his best to be God's servant. He was passionate about souls and he loved people. His desire was to advance the kingdom of his God.
As a father, his children describe him as a great Dad; as stern yet affectionate, as serious yet loving to laugh and to see others happy. Most particularly, Lambert loved his wife Emma. They were a special couple who came together to always seek to please the Lord, love their family, and love God's people.
Lambert's wife, Emma, preceded him in death in 2013; his first-born child, Shirley Yorkman preceded him in death in 2011.
Pastor Emeritus Lambert Tolbert II leaves to mourn: five children, Celestine Lee (William), Lambert III (Ruth), Gloria Fleming, Paul (Cheryl), and Jonathan David (Charlene); two brothers, Grant and Charles; one sister, Sylvia; fourteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, his church family (Emmanuel-ites!), so many, many saints of God, and many friends and loved ones.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Zion Apostolic Christian Memorial Temple, 1601 Young's Road, Petersburg, VA, Pastor Suzie Wright, Pastor-Elect and Bishop Delmar Jackson, eulogist. The interment will be private.
The family will receive friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020