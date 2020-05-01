|
|
Mr. Lamont Rondell Roney was born in the union of Ronald and Junila Roney on December 20, 1976, in Richmond, VA. Lamont was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Roney; grandparents, Travis and Elizabeth Roney, Essie and James Jones, and his aunts, Lucille Jones, Dorothy Roney, and Joyce Roney; a special cousin, Fred Jones; and in-laws, Ernest and Viola Moore
Lamont was a confessed believer in the Lord Jesus Christ and gave his life to Christ at an early age where he would attend Third Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA. Lamont received his formal education in the Petersburg Public School Systems and later continued his studies in the County of Dinwiddie, Virginia.
Lamont was united in Holy Matrimony on October 7, 2006, with Astrid Watson Moore, who he dated her for ten years before they would marry and remained married to Astrid until his death. Although no children were born to this union Lamont raised Astrid's two children as his own.
Lamont was employed as a carpenter with American Infrastructure for a few years. He would later leave them and start working for himself. He was also call upon to do some consulting with construction projects. Lamont was good with his hands he could build anything from a waste water treatment plant to a house you name it he would build it for you.
Lamont was a spicy bean that loved to dress from head to toe you never caught him without a sharp hat, mean blazer, and a bad pair of shoes. Lamont loved to travel, fish, and play cards, he and Astrid took many trips all over the world, he loved to go fishing especially with his mother he would drop a pole in any water he thought a fish might be swimming he was often teased about his fishing Lamont would say if they was big enough to get on my pole I'm keeping them. Lamont loved to play a fun game of tuck of course for a few dollars he was the luckiest man in cards when he sat down at the table many would leave because they already knew if Lamont was playing you certainly were going to lose.
On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, Lamont quietly passed away in Dinwiddie, VA
Lamont's memories will be cherished by his loving and devoted wife, Astrid Roney; their children, Chantel Watson-Roney and Chau'von Watson-Roney; a loving and devoted mother, Junila Roney; siblings: sister, Shelley Eldridge-Guinn, and devoted brother, Ronald Roney, Jr. Lamont loved and cared for many children two which were very special to him a devoted nephew, David Young and Shaydaih Williams, Newark, NJ; aunts and uncles, Delores, and Rebecca Jones and Ricky Jones, both of Petersburg, VA, Calvin Jones (Oris) of Raleigh, NC, sisters and brothers-in-law, Harriett and Ernest Moore, East St. Louis, Il, Charles Moore (Francesca) of Rock City Falls, NY, Martha Hart (Dennis), and Maurice Moore (Carol) of Arlington,TX; nieces and nephews, Jakeya Davis, Alayzia Roney, and Ronald Roney, Jr., all of Chesterfield, VA, Anthony and Shakquille Eldridge of New Jersey, Reginald, Curtis, Trevon, Ernest III, Jordan, Delphine and Skyla of East St Louis, IL, LaTanya Sellie (David) of Schenectady, NY, Sophia Hawkins (Demetrius) of Portsmouth, VA, and Justin Moore, Arlington, TX; a host of great aunts, great uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. His Masonic Lodge Hiram 07 Durham, North Carolina, National Association of Letter Carriers Auxiliary, the Delightful Heights, very special and devoted cousin, Tameka Brown and friends Maurice Hayes and Andre Farley.
Service will be held 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 1 to May 3, 2020