Mr. Langston Marcellus Shands, 77, of 718 C Street, Petersburg, VA, peacefully transitioned into eternal rest early Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services have been entrusted to the professional staff of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index on Jun. 3, 2020.