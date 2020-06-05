LANGSTON M. SHANDS
1943 - 2020
On Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, Langston M. Shands made his final transition into eternal rest at the age of 77.
Langston was born on May 10, 1943, to the late James Albert Shands and Lottie Chatman Shands. He was an active member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia. He served on the Singles Ministry, Intercessory Ministry, Founder of the OBBC Men's Ministry & the Transportation Ministry. His passion was music. He sang in the Male Ensemble, T.A. Lacy Sanctuary Choir, Mass Choir, Fellowship Choir, the Volunteer Choir, and a member of the Singing Messengers.
Langston attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He was employed at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company until the company relocated to another state. Later he began his career traveling the highways driving transfer trucks. In 1984, he began his career at the Chesterfield County Public Schools. He retired in 2009 with 25 years of service.
Langston loved the Lord, his family, church family, and those he came in contact with over the years. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. The word "NO" was not in his vocabulary. Langston was also an avid Redskins fan.
Preceded him in death, his wife, Lillian Dean Shands; a son Baby Harper; brothers, Anthony, William, Hoyd, James Cleveland & John Ernest Shands; sisters, Florence Head and Pearl Smith; a granddaughter, Rhanika Johnsona; a grandson, Lajuan Washington; niece, Dereda Shands; nephews, James, and Michael Shands.
In 1969, he married Ruth Scott and from that union, they had one daughter, Aisha Shands. In 1981, Langston married the late Lillian Dean and from that union, he gained five (5) stepchildren.
Langston leaves his cherished memories a loving and devoted daughter, Aisha Shands; a devoted sister, Inez Lyons (Daniel); two devoted brothers, Earl Shands, Sr. (Phyllis) and Wesley Shands (Joan); stepchildren, Lakisha Shands, Wayne Dean (Lisa), Leon Dean (Charlotte), Melvin Dean (Helen), Shelia Crawley (Leon), Diane Flowers (Tyrone); sisters-in-law, Annette Shands, Alice Williams, Janice Diggs & Catherine Mckensie; godchildren, Trey, Linda, Raymond, Rodney & Demetrius Dunn, Jevonte' Walker; a host of grandchildren; adopted daughters, Divas 4 Life Social Club; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted nephew, Earl Shands Jr. and devoted nieces, Lasandra Shands Batts, Michale Shands, and Jamille Shands-McQuire; a host of cousins, devoted friends, Deacon Ricky Jones, Deacon & Mrs. Frank Belle, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Bell, Antoinette Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Evans, and James Cooper.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie. Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
This will be a drive-in service, all attendees are asked to remain in vehicles and adhere to the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Olive Branch Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 4, 2020
It is a few times in life where you meet a man who captures your heart. That was Langston for us. Almost 50 years of friendship we had. But God said it was time for him to go home. We will forever cherish you and the love of true friendship we had. Rest in Heavenly peace my friend. Sincere condolences to Aisha and the Shands family.
Robert "Bobby" and Linda Bell
Friend
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Margie Mckelvey
June 4, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Tony,Lorene Mckensie
Family
June 3, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donnie & Family Lassiter
Family
June 3, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
William & Dorothy Walker
Friend
June 2, 2020
My condolences are extended to Aisha & family. Langston was a very pleasant and beautiful person. He will be greatly miss by all. You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayers.
Robin Ellis
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Letitia Nicholson
Family
June 2, 2020
My deepest condolences to the Shands family.
Francine Neal
Acquaintance
