On Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020, Langston M. Shands made his final transition into eternal rest at the age of 77.

Langston was born on May 10, 1943, to the late James Albert Shands and Lottie Chatman Shands. He was an active member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, Virginia. He served on the Singles Ministry, Intercessory Ministry, Founder of the OBBC Men's Ministry & the Transportation Ministry. His passion was music. He sang in the Male Ensemble, T.A. Lacy Sanctuary Choir, Mass Choir, Fellowship Choir, the Volunteer Choir, and a member of the Singing Messengers.

Langston attended Dinwiddie County Public Schools. He was employed at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company until the company relocated to another state. Later he began his career traveling the highways driving transfer trucks. In 1984, he began his career at the Chesterfield County Public Schools. He retired in 2009 with 25 years of service.

Langston loved the Lord, his family, church family, and those he came in contact with over the years. He was a father, brother, friend, and mentor. He had a heart of gold and would help anyone in need. The word "NO" was not in his vocabulary. Langston was also an avid Redskins fan.

Preceded him in death, his wife, Lillian Dean Shands; a son Baby Harper; brothers, Anthony, William, Hoyd, James Cleveland & John Ernest Shands; sisters, Florence Head and Pearl Smith; a granddaughter, Rhanika Johnsona; a grandson, Lajuan Washington; niece, Dereda Shands; nephews, James, and Michael Shands.

In 1969, he married Ruth Scott and from that union, they had one daughter, Aisha Shands. In 1981, Langston married the late Lillian Dean and from that union, he gained five (5) stepchildren.

Langston leaves his cherished memories a loving and devoted daughter, Aisha Shands; a devoted sister, Inez Lyons (Daniel); two devoted brothers, Earl Shands, Sr. (Phyllis) and Wesley Shands (Joan); stepchildren, Lakisha Shands, Wayne Dean (Lisa), Leon Dean (Charlotte), Melvin Dean (Helen), Shelia Crawley (Leon), Diane Flowers (Tyrone); sisters-in-law, Annette Shands, Alice Williams, Janice Diggs & Catherine Mckensie; godchildren, Trey, Linda, Raymond, Rodney & Demetrius Dunn, Jevonte' Walker; a host of grandchildren; adopted daughters, Divas 4 Life Social Club; a host of nieces and nephews; devoted nephew, Earl Shands Jr. and devoted nieces, Lasandra Shands Batts, Michale Shands, and Jamille Shands-McQuire; a host of cousins, devoted friends, Deacon Ricky Jones, Deacon & Mrs. Frank Belle, Mr. & Mrs. Robert Bell, Antoinette Smith, Mr. & Mrs. Michael Evans, and James Cooper.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2 p.m. at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie. Rev. Dr. Kevin M. Northam, eulogist. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

This will be a drive-in service, all attendees are asked to remain in vehicles and adhere to the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 12 Noon to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the staff of the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)-863-4411.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store