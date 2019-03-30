Home

LARRY ALBERT MATHIAS


Larry Albert Mathias, 67, of Ford, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019. He was born in Winchester, Virginia, on June 3, 1951, and was preceded in death by his father, Albert Garrett Mathias. Mr. Mathias was a retired Lieutenant with the Department of Corrections (Camp 27 Church Road, Virginia).
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Kay Mathias; son, Christopher Mathias (Sandra); daughters, Brandy Harter (Brad) and Heather Sutton (Mike); grandchildren, Austin Mathias, Devon Harter, Aidan Harter, Sierrah Clements, Ashley Clements, Hunter Sutton, and Zachary Sutton; mother, Christina Lee Mathias; sister, Debra Mahoney (Pat); brothers, Randall Mathias (Lynn) and Mitchell Mathias (Beverly); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be private. Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
