Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
LARRY BATTLE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY BATTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY ANDRE BATTLE


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY ANDRE BATTLE Obituary
Mr. Larry Andre Battle, affectionately known as "LB," 54, of Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born June 7, 1965, to the late James and Bertha L. Battles in Fort Lee, VA.
He enjoyed playing Dominoes, cards, going fishing, family and friends gatherings and playing lead guitar.
Larry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Sam Amos; maternal grandparents, Mr. Walter & Ms. Cora Hill; stepson-in-love, Jaron Jarratt; brother, Richard M. Johnson III; sister, Delores Y. Johnson, several loved aunts and uncles, cousins and other family and friends, to include Grosalean H. Talley, Walter L. Hill, Raymond C. Hill, Quincy "Qball" Frazier, George Myrick and Angela Graves.

Larry was a graduate of the Petersburg High School Class of 1984, where he fell in love with football. Following graduation, he attended Virginia State College (University). At an early age he dedicated his life to Christ joining the Mount Poole Baptist Church, Ford, VA. For the past 18 years he was employed by Standard Motors in Disputanta, Virginia. Recently, Larry dedicated his passion for music to the Friendship Baptist Church in Hopewell, VA, serving as a lead guitarist. He loved his Petersburg Crimson Waves, VSU Trojans, and the New Orleans Saints, but most of all he loved his "girls."

Larry leaves to cherish his precious memory: a loving and devoted fiancée his "Boo" of 23-year, Cheryl D. Jarratt; three loving and devoted daughters, April Brown, Awnya Battle and Cora Battle; four grandchildren, Jarontae, Javon, Jaliyah, and Janiyah Jarratt; one daughter-in–love, Courtney Burwell; father-in-love, George "Pop" Bishop, Jr.; two loving sisters, Carolyn J. Burwell and Carmen C. Jackson; a loving brother, James G. Battle (Felita); a loving devoted aunt, Edmonia H. Lewis; four loving and devoted nieces, Dr. Sheilandice H. Brown, Riquita D. Williams (Tony), Taylor R. Battle, and Camille D. Royal (Elder Keith); a host of cousins, neighbors, and friends, including Greg Rose, Jeffery Whitaker, Anthony Davis, and Michael Wayne Davis.

Service will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Elder Keith Royal, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -