|
|
Mr. Larry Andre Battle, affectionately known as "LB," 54, of Petersburg, Virginia, entered into eternal rest surrounded by his loved ones on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. He was born June 7, 1965, to the late James and Bertha L. Battles in Fort Lee, VA.
He enjoyed playing Dominoes, cards, going fishing, family and friends gatherings and playing lead guitar.
Larry was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Sam Amos; maternal grandparents, Mr. Walter & Ms. Cora Hill; stepson-in-love, Jaron Jarratt; brother, Richard M. Johnson III; sister, Delores Y. Johnson, several loved aunts and uncles, cousins and other family and friends, to include Grosalean H. Talley, Walter L. Hill, Raymond C. Hill, Quincy "Qball" Frazier, George Myrick and Angela Graves.
Larry was a graduate of the Petersburg High School Class of 1984, where he fell in love with football. Following graduation, he attended Virginia State College (University). At an early age he dedicated his life to Christ joining the Mount Poole Baptist Church, Ford, VA. For the past 18 years he was employed by Standard Motors in Disputanta, Virginia. Recently, Larry dedicated his passion for music to the Friendship Baptist Church in Hopewell, VA, serving as a lead guitarist. He loved his Petersburg Crimson Waves, VSU Trojans, and the New Orleans Saints, but most of all he loved his "girls."
Larry leaves to cherish his precious memory: a loving and devoted fiancée his "Boo" of 23-year, Cheryl D. Jarratt; three loving and devoted daughters, April Brown, Awnya Battle and Cora Battle; four grandchildren, Jarontae, Javon, Jaliyah, and Janiyah Jarratt; one daughter-in–love, Courtney Burwell; father-in-love, George "Pop" Bishop, Jr.; two loving sisters, Carolyn J. Burwell and Carmen C. Jackson; a loving brother, James G. Battle (Felita); a loving devoted aunt, Edmonia H. Lewis; four loving and devoted nieces, Dr. Sheilandice H. Brown, Riquita D. Williams (Tony), Taylor R. Battle, and Camille D. Royal (Elder Keith); a host of cousins, neighbors, and friends, including Greg Rose, Jeffery Whitaker, Anthony Davis, and Michael Wayne Davis.
Service will be held 3:00 P.M. Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor, and Elder Keith Royal, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020