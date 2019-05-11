Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
11:00 AM
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
Interment
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Virginia Veterans Cemetery
Amelia, VA
LARRY B. PERRY Obituary
Larry B. Perry, 85, of South Chesterfield, VA, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Born in East View, KY, he was the son of the late Albert and Myrtle Drake Perry; and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, Darrell and Tommy Perry. Mr. Perry was a United States Air Force veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was a retired civil servant from Ft. Lee with 20 plus years of dedicated service. He had a love for Kentucky Wildcats Basketball, gardening and NASCAR.
Mr. Perry is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kay Perry; a sister, Phyllis Erickson (Dennis); three sisters-in-law, Betty Perry, Alice Hester and Pam Udy; numerous nieces and nephews; and very special friends who he loved dearly, the Polk family, Kirkland family and O'Connell family.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Victory Junction Camp, 4500 Adams Way, Randleman, NC 27317-9915 in memory of Larry Perry. Condolence may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 11 to May 12, 2019
