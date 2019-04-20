|
Larry Carmichael, 59, of Palm Bay, FL, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, following an extended illness. Larry was born on August 17, 1959, in Petersburg, VA, to Nancy Moring Carmichael and the late Robert H. Carmichael Jr.
Larry graduated in 1977 from Petersburg High School, where he was a pitcher and infielder for the Petersburg High School "Crimson Wave" varsity baseball team under Coach Jarvis.
Larry volunteered many years for Southside Virginia Emergency Crew (SVEC) as an EMT, serving the Petersburg and Tri-Cities area.
Larry was employed with Honeywell (formerly Allied Signal) as a polymer packout operator/union shop steward. He was also a former assistant market manager/meat cutter (butcher) at Winn Dixie Stores Inc.
In 2001, while residing in Virginia, Larry was introduced to his future wife Lisa by her daughter Jennifer. The two began dating and in 2002, Larry and Lisa decided to relocate to Florida. They married April 8, 2006. From 2002-2016 Larry worked as a paramedic/med-tech (nursing) at West Melbourne Health & Rehabilitation Center until he retired in 2016 at the age of 57 due to health issues.
Larry was loved by so many people. He was known for his great sense of humor, quick wit, willing to help those in need and won everyone over with his infectious personality. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a fan of Washington Redskins football and NASCAR during the Dale Earnhardt Sr. and Dale Earnhardt Jr. era.
Larry was loved by so many and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Larry is survived by his wife, Lisa Carmichael, 13 years, of Palm Bay, FL; mother, Nancy Moring Carmichael; son, Larry Ryan Carmichael; granddaughers, Nadia Noelle and Gabriella Grace of Virginia; stepson, Michael Blackmon (Vanna); stepdaughter, Jennifer Drew (Scott); stepgranddaughters, Kaylea, Elizabeth, Amber, Anna and stepgrandson, Alex, all of Palm Bay, FL; four brothers, Bobby (Marion), David (Jessie), Alan (Christie) and Mark (Jennifer); three nieces, Ann Marie, Kristina and Miranda, five nephews, Chris, Justin and Bryce, all of Virginia, Dale of Florida and Dustin of North Carolina.
Memorial services will be private.
Contributions can be made in Larry Carmichael's name to SVEC, 425 Graham Road, Petersburg, VA 23805, or to William Childs Hospice House, 381 Medplex Parkway, Palm Bay, FL 32907.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019