Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
LARRY CHAMBLISS
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home
530 S.Sycamore St.
Petersburg, VA
Celebration of Life
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
CR Tarrance Family Life Center located on the campus of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Mt. Olivet Baptist Church
Petersburg, VA
LARRY CHAMBLISS


1959 - 2019
LARRY CHAMBLISS Obituary
Funeral services for Deacon Larry Chambliss will be 12 noon, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA; Pastor, Rev. Dr. Wesley McLaughlin, officiating. Public viewing will be Friday, March 29, 2019, from 10-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
A gathering celebrating the life of Deacon Larry Chambliss will also be held Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:30-8 p.m. at CR Tarrance Family Life Center located on the campus of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.
Additionally, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the hour of the service at the church.
Funeral arrangemens are entrusted to the professional staff-Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S.Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index on Mar. 27, 2019
