Mr. Larry Clyde O'Neal Jones, was called to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ suddenly on Tuesday, July 21, 2020. "He went without farewell. He said good-bye to none. His hands will toil no more. His work on earth is done." Larry was born on April 11, 1949 to the late Maude Davis Jones and Burwell C. Jones, Sr. in Freeman, VA. He was blessed to be born to loving parents and had caring older brothers and sisters to help mentor him in developing life skills.
Larry accepted the gift of salvation at an early age. After he was baptized and joined First Baptist Church of Freeman, VA, he devoted his life to Jesus Christ. He loved to teach others about Jesus and for over a year, he traveled from his job in Northern Virginia every weekend to teach a Sunday School class. Larry also had a deep love for gospel music and singing gospel songs. In his youth, he sang with a number of gospel groups locally and throughout Northern Virginia. One of his favorite songs was, "My Mother Prayed for Me."
Larry graduated from James Solomon Russell High School in Lawrenceville, VA in June 1968. As a sports enthusiast, he practiced diligently to perfect his football skills. He became an excellent football player leading JSR Football Lion's Team as captain in his junior and senior years. He played both running back and defensive back positions. For his football talents, he received several college football scholarships in his senior year.
Larry enrolled in the brick masonry trade as part of his high school curriculum. He developed excellent skills in the trade. Following graduation, he moved to Northern Virginia to work under the tutelage of his brother, Wilbert, who was a builder and master brick mason. It was not long before Larry had acquired the reputation as being a skilled master brick mason. Throughout the years, he kept to his trade working on projects at Virginia State University, Fort Lee Army Base, pointing up buildings in the National Historic Preservation District in Petersburg and Richmond, VA and residential and commercial building complexes. For many years, he ran his own business primarily working in the Richmond and Petersburg areas. He was also happy to design and complete small brick projects for family and friends. He took great pride in completing every job in a meticulous manner that pleased his customers.
Larry enjoyed living in Freeman, VA near the family home. When his busy schedule permitted, he loved to fish and go out in the evenings to do a little squirrel hunting. He found pleasure in watching reruns of old western movies so the Western cable channel was well used in his home.
Larry was blessed with two beautiful, devoted daughters, La'Tona (Toni) and Angela (Dee-Dee). He loved his daughters dearly and maintained a special relationship with them as well as his two granddaughters, Tynika and Talore. Larry married Margaret O'Dell Beasley of Petersburg, VA on November 26, 1993 and through this marriage gained two step-sons and two step-daughters. He had a warm relationship with his new family and overtime several of his brothers-in-law's came to Freeman to live with them. Larry served his family and friends in a steadfast way. He will be missed by so many with whom he shared his life. We will hold his memory forever in our hearts.
Larry leaves to cherish his legacy: a devoted wife, Margaret Jones of Feeman, VA; two daughters: La'Tona Hardesty (William Jr.) of Dumfries, VA, and Angela Jones of Dumfries, VA; two stepsons, Henry Clanton, William Jamar Clanton (Tamika) both of Petersburg, VA; two step daughters, Adelle Bonita Short and Glenda Sherice Clanton both of Petersburg, VA;granddaughters, Tynika Hardesty and Talore Hardesty both of Dumfries, VA and deceased grandson, William S. Hardesty III; three brothers, Linwood Jones of Philadelphia, PA, Burwell Jones of Petersburg, VA, and Willie Jones, Freeman, VA; four sisters, Bessie Jones of Suffolk, VA, Alice Pulley of Bronx, NY, LaVerne Jones of Woodbridge, VA, Rev. Ethel Hill (James) of Emporia, VA; four brothers-in-law, Herbert Beasley (Jackie), Charles Beasley (Ramona), Billy Beasley (Vonda) all of Petersburg, VA, and Milton Beasley (Lillie) of Eaton, NC; four sisters-in-law, Ella Beasley, Norma Beasley (Robert), Gladys Beasley Clanton (Thomas)of Petersburg, VA, Deaconess Theresa Bonner of Prince George, VA; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 3:00 P.M., Friday, July 31, 2020 at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery, 750 Page Street, Petersburg, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
