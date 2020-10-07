Mr. Larry Darnell Dillard 67 of Prince George, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 2, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center. Larry was born September 28, 1953 to the late Willie Dillard Sr. and Edith Westbrook Dillard. He was educated through the Sussex county school system. He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at Calvary Baptist church, Yale, Virginia and he was a watch care member for several years at Little Mount Baptist church, Sussex, Virginia.
He was employed at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company, Richmond Plastics, Butterworth and finally as a transportation driver with the Sussex county school system.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Larry Terral "Larry Bird" Cole-Dillard, brothers Willie Dillard, Jr, Gregory Dillard, sister, Mary Dillard, nephews Kenneth Gilliam, Willie Williams, niece Cathy Dillard, brothers-in-law Joseph "Bubba" Cole, Eddie Gilliam, Samuel Cole, Raymond Patterson and Lawrence Mason. Sisters-in-law Bertha Jackson and Thelma Williams.
He leaves a dedicated wife, Diane Dillard. Aunts, Lelia (Howard) Jones, Yale, Doris Carter and Inell Westbrook both of Richmond, Irene Westbrook, Petersburg. Uncle, Deacon Willie Westbrook (Essie), Petersburg. Sisters, Starr Gilliam, Sussex, Wanda Patterson and Edith (Andre) Smith both of Petersburg, Melba Mason of Skippers, Pennie Brown, Emporia, Valencia Tuell (Roderick), Jarratt, Rhonda Dillard of Newport News and Fantazia Dillard of North Carolina. Brothers, Kelvin (Regina) Dillard, Prince George, James (Elaine) Dillard, Stony Creek and William Dillard, Petersburg. Sisters-in-law, Bettie (Earl) Neverson and Ida (Clarence) Scott, both of Petersburg, Rose (Herman) Jones, Sussex, Susie Dillard, Jarratt and Jeryline Dillard, Prince George. Brothers-in-law, James Cole, Hopewell, William Henry Cole, Benjamin Cole and Christopher (Jacqulen) Cole all of Petersburg. Dedicated nieces and nephews, Kimberly Raigns, Anthony Dillard, Derrielle Dillard, Christine and Christopher Scott as well other devoted nieces and nephews, too many to name. Dedicated friends, through thick and thin, Montaque Gilliam and Brevard Taylor. Also, Larry Gilliam, James Ford, Cheryl Rawlings, Clarence and Agnes Brown.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and the entire staff of John Randolph Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dillard Family Cemetery, Yale, Virginia, with the Rev . Charles Davis, Jr., officiating. Public viewing will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us