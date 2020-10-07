1/1
LARRY DARNELL DILLARD
Mr. Larry Darnell Dillard 67 of Prince George, entered into eternal rest on Friday, October 2, 2020 at John Randolph Medical Center. Larry was born September 28, 1953 to the late Willie Dillard Sr. and Edith Westbrook Dillard. He was educated through the Sussex county school system. He accepted Jesus Christ at an early age and was baptized at Calvary Baptist church, Yale, Virginia and he was a watch care member for several years at Little Mount Baptist church, Sussex, Virginia.

He was employed at Brown & Williamson Tobacco Company, Richmond Plastics, Butterworth and finally as a transportation driver with the Sussex county school system.
In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Larry Terral "Larry Bird" Cole-Dillard, brothers Willie Dillard, Jr, Gregory Dillard, sister, Mary Dillard, nephews Kenneth Gilliam, Willie Williams, niece Cathy Dillard, brothers-in-law Joseph "Bubba" Cole, Eddie Gilliam, Samuel Cole, Raymond Patterson and Lawrence Mason. Sisters-in-law Bertha Jackson and Thelma Williams.

He leaves a dedicated wife, Diane Dillard. Aunts, Lelia (Howard) Jones, Yale, Doris Carter and Inell Westbrook both of Richmond, Irene Westbrook, Petersburg. Uncle, Deacon Willie Westbrook (Essie), Petersburg. Sisters, Starr Gilliam, Sussex, Wanda Patterson and Edith (Andre) Smith both of Petersburg, Melba Mason of Skippers, Pennie Brown, Emporia, Valencia Tuell (Roderick), Jarratt, Rhonda Dillard of Newport News and Fantazia Dillard of North Carolina. Brothers, Kelvin (Regina) Dillard, Prince George, James (Elaine) Dillard, Stony Creek and William Dillard, Petersburg. Sisters-in-law, Bettie (Earl) Neverson and Ida (Clarence) Scott, both of Petersburg, Rose (Herman) Jones, Sussex, Susie Dillard, Jarratt and Jeryline Dillard, Prince George. Brothers-in-law, James Cole, Hopewell, William Henry Cole, Benjamin Cole and Christopher (Jacqulen) Cole all of Petersburg. Dedicated nieces and nephews, Kimberly Raigns, Anthony Dillard, Derrielle Dillard, Christine and Christopher Scott as well other devoted nieces and nephews, too many to name. Dedicated friends, through thick and thin, Montaque Gilliam and Brevard Taylor. Also, Larry Gilliam, James Ford, Cheryl Rawlings, Clarence and Agnes Brown.

A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and the entire staff of John Randolph Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held on Friday October 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Dillard Family Cemetery, Yale, Virginia, with the Rev . Charles Davis, Jr., officiating. Public viewing will be held on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
8
Viewing
10:00 - 08:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Dillard Family Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
October 6, 2020
To the Dillard family
In this difficult time, may God hold you'll close to his heart, where he can feel your deepest loss and fill you'll with his deepest love.
Denise and Karen Harper/Winfield
October 5, 2020
To the family of Larry Dillard, I am so sorry to hear of Larry's passing. We knew each other as children. I pray that God will strengthen each and everyone of you through this trial. Please wrap your arms around the family Lord and see them through this.
Beverley Turner
Friend
October 5, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all during your time of bereavement.
Lenelle Rose
Friend
October 5, 2020
No more aches and pain,, You are already missed,,we are a tight family but this is just so hurting & painful,,You will be forever in our hearts ,,Tell our siblings we all will be together again some day,, Luv and miss you much ♥♥,, from baby sis,kids and grandkids
Edith
Sister
October 4, 2020
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Please know that God is able to supply all of your needs and give strength to face each day and tomorrow. As you go through this process just know that we are here for you if needed. God bless, the Seaborne family, Sussex .
C. Elizabeth Seaborne-Minor
Friend
October 3, 2020
W
Catherine Cole
Acquaintance
October 3, 2020
To the family I hope the god of all comfort give u the peace of your hearts at this difficult time. For Diane let the memories and love u shared give u comfort in knowing u had many years together my deepest sympathy to all. Your aunt ,the Carter's,Dillards and Lundy families may God be with u all.
Doris Carter
Family
October 3, 2020
My Condolences to the Family..Be Strong...Take Courage..The Lord Will Take Care Of You...Love..Friend of Family..Wilsey Taylor
Wilsey Taylor
Friend
October 2, 2020
Larry you will be truly missed our hearts is hurt and crushed will miss those crazy jokes of yours and that laughter but no more hurt and pain gone from the Dillard to some love and miss you save a seat for me
Melba Dillard Mason
Sister
