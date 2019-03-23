Deacon Larry Edward Chambliss, better known as "Red," age 60, of 2554 Pinehurst Drive, Petersburg, VA, was received into the arms of his heavenly father on Monday morning, March 18, 2019.

A native of Sussex County, Deacon Chambliss, son of the late Clifton and Lillian Chambliss, was born January 13, 1959, in Stony Creek, VA. Larry received his formal education in the Sussex County School System, graduating in 1977 from Sussex Central High School, and continued his education at Virginia State University where he earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Upon graduating college, he began working at Bank of America where he worked for the last 33 years before his health declined.

Deacon Chambliss was a faithful servant of God, accepting Christ at a young age, he attended Calvary Baptist Church in Yale, VA, and later joined Mount Olivet Baptist Church in Petersburg, VA, where he has been a member over 30 years and served as a Deacon, Senior Male Usher, Young Adult Choir, Shares Ministry, Audio Video Ministry, and Chairman of the Finance ministry.

To know Larry, is to know that he loved the Lord, and his family, always willing to help whenever and wherever needed. He loved to travel, watch westerns, and listen to quartet gospel music.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Annie Rebecca Ifill; sister, Denise Annette Bailey; mother-in-law, Virginia Henderson; and father-in-law, Carl Henderson.

Deacon Chambliss is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 33 years, Laura L. Chambliss; one daughter, Danielle Chambliss of Petersburg, VA; six brothers, Thomas Chambliss Jr. (Gladys) of Stony Creek, VA, Todd Ifill, James Chambliss, both of Petersburg, VA, Sheldon Chambliss (Mary), Darryl Ifill (Shawneequa), Leonard Ifill, all of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one sister, Shoranda Ifill of Atlanta, GA; two sisters-in-law, Marion Henderson of Jacksonville, NC, and Meadowlark Sally of Richmond, VA; one brother-in-law, Eric L. Henderson of Atlanta, GA; one uncle, Lewis Chambliss of Richmond, VA; goddaughter, Amber Jarmon of Petersburg, VA; devoted friends of the family include: Deacon Edward and Brenda Jones, Deacon Waverly Brown Jr. and Charlene Brown, Joseph Edwards, Martin Edwards; neighbors, Rosa and Waverly Lewis, Carrie Stewart and Peggy White; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Special thanks to all the wonderful staff of Crater Community Hospice, Virginia Cancer Institute, Virginia Urology, Bon Secours Radiation Oncology and Hopewell Medical Center.

Funeral services for Deacon Larry Chambliss will be 12 noon, Saturday, March 30, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA; Pastor, Rev. Dr. Wesley McLaughlin, officiating. Public viewing will be Friday, March 29, 2019, from 10-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A gathering celebrating the life of Deacon Larry Chambliss will also be held Friday, March 29, 2019, from 5:30-8 p.m. at CR Tarrance Family Life Center located on the campus of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.

Additionally, the family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to the hour of the service at the church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff - Petersburg Chapel-Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S.Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019