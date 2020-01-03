Home

J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
3:30 PM
Appomattox Cemetery
Hopewell, VA
Larry Griffin, 71, of Hopewell, VA, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Joe C. and Clyde Marie Griffin; and was also preceded in death by two sisters, Judy Bolduc and Brenda West; and a granddaughter, Morgan Faith Griffin. Larry was an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara "Midge" Griffin; three children, Sherry Calhoun and husband, Carl, Neal Griffin and wife, Stephanie and Michael Griffin; five grandchildren, Crystal Calhoun and fiancé, Daniel Bedard, Tracy Springston and husband, Al, Amy Calhoun, Spencer Griffin and Emiley Griffin; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Springston and Harrison Bedard; two brothers, Roy Griffin and wife, Mae and Phillip Griffin and wife, Mary; a sister, Patsy Bishop; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 3:30 p.m. in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020
