LARRY JAMES MILAM
Larry James Milam, 67, of Prince George, VA passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. Born in Beckley, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Billy and Viva Milam; and was also preceded in death by a brother, Stanley Milam; and a sister, June Byrd. Larry was a member of the FFA, and enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting and spending time with his family. He will be remembered by his family as a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Mr. Milam is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Diane B. Milam; two daughters, Tonnii Oster (Mike) and Jamie Crigger (Shane); two grandsons, Michael Oster and Trevor McHale (Ashley); four brothers, Sherman Milam, Roy Milam (Mary), Darrel Milam (Regina) and Teddy Milam; three sisters, Barbara Jean Milam, Joan Walker (Dale) and Delma "Sis" Rutkowski (Michael); special great-nephews, Travis and Brady Wyatt; special friend and neighbor, Tammy Griggs; and special friends, Thomas and Bonnie Isphording, and Bob "Yankee" Ferguson. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July, 17, 2020, at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens, Prince George, VA. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060 in memory of Larry Milam. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
