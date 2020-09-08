Larry K. Frashure, 82 of Chester, passed away on September 5, 2020 at his home. Born in Erbacon W.V., he was the son of D.D. and Naomi Dillon Frashure. Larry served his country honorably during the Korean War. He was retired from American Tobacco Company and served as a Deputy Sheriff for Chesterfield County. Larry was a member of Enon Baptist Church. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great- grandfather. He was predeceased by his son, Larry "Rusty" Frashure; a great-grandson; two brothers; and two sisters. Surviving are his wife of 62 years, Alice Dixon Frashure; sons, Todd Frashure and wife Kim, Bob Frashure and wife Jade, and Ron Frashure and wife Kelly; grandchildren, Justin, Adam, Aaron, Dillon and Allison Frashure and Stacy Rogoski; four great-grandchildren; five sisters, Tish Intile (Dan), Elaine Callison (Billy), Donna Nutter (Joe), Thelma Wilfong (Tommy) and Marty Neville (Johnny); three brothers, Charles Frashure (Bonnie), John Frashure (Norma) and Leo Velasquez (Pam). A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment with military honors will follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Alzheimer's Foundation, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, VA 23060 in memory of Larry Frashure. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com