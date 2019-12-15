|
|
Larry Robert Campbell, 64, of Prince George, VA passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Hopewell, VA he was the son of the late Herbert R. Campbell and Mary Sue Elder. Larry was the owner and operator of Blooming Idiots Inc. Truck Repair in Hopewell, VA, and was a member of the Hopewell Saltwater Anglers Club.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Diana "Dee" Campbell; three children, Tracie Lynn Knight and husband Kevin, Stacey Fulmer Davis and James Edward Fulmer, Jr.; four grandchildren, Bryleigh, Bentley, Brody, Mason; two brothers, Douglas Campbell and wife, Winnie and Wayne Campbell and wife, Melissa; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 6:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 2151, Memphis, TN 38101 in memory of Larry Campbell. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019