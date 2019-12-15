Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY R. CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY R. CAMPBELL Obituary
Larry Robert Campbell, 64, of Prince George, VA passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Hopewell, VA he was the son of the late Herbert R. Campbell and Mary Sue Elder. Larry was the owner and operator of Blooming Idiots Inc. Truck Repair in Hopewell, VA, and was a member of the Hopewell Saltwater Anglers Club.

Mr. Campbell is survived by his loving wife of 10 years, Diana "Dee" Campbell; three children, Tracie Lynn Knight and husband Kevin, Stacey Fulmer Davis and James Edward Fulmer, Jr.; four grandchildren, Bryleigh, Bentley, Brody, Mason; two brothers, Douglas Campbell and wife, Winnie and Wayne Campbell and wife, Melissa; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends following the service until 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 2151, Memphis, TN 38101 in memory of Larry Campbell. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc. - Hopewell Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -