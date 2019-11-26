Home

LARRY S. BIRKHEAD


1947 - 2019
LARRY S. BIRKHEAD Obituary
Larry Stephen Birkhead, age 72, born Oct. 8, 1947, went home to be with his Lord and family on Nov. 19, 2019.

Larry's passion was building things and helping others. He was a wonderful man who will be missed deeply.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Charles Birkhead Jr.; his daughter, Tina, and two grandsons, Russell and Christopher; two sisters, Diana Barber and Kathy Norris; and a brother, Gary C. Birkhead.

Larry is survived by his baby sister, Wanda Birkhead Fogg (Lee Dennis) of Chester, Va.; two aunts, Mary Rollins of Orange, Va., and Betty J. Groome of Gordonsville, Va.; a cousin who was like a brother, Linwood Ray Gibson of Disputanta, Va. Larry also is survived by numerous neices and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who loved him dearly.

Larry will be missed, and I will love you, Larry, TODAY, TOMORROW, ALWAYS AND FOREVER.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to .
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
