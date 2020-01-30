|
|
On Friday, January 24, 2020, our hearts were saddened by the sudden passing of our loved one, Mr. Larry Tyrone Batts, of 1122 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA.
He was born March 14, 1959, to the late George Batts and Thelma McCray Batts. He was a native of Dinwiddie County and was educated in the Dinwiddie County Public School System.
He was preceded in death by his loving parents; mother and father-in-law, Deaconess Mozelle and Rochester "Red" Edmonds, Sr.; brothers, George W. Batts and his wife, Gloria, William Andrew Batts and his wife, Joann; sister, Mary Jacqueline "Jackie" Batts Jefferson; brothers-in-law, James Jefferson, Marvin Taylor, Rodney and Ronell Edmonds; several devoted aunts, uncles and other family members.
Larry was baptized at an early age and was a member of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA. He enjoyed riding motorcycles as a young man and having fun with CB Radio users. He was a former carpenter of Elko Construction Company.
He enjoyed all sports. He loved the DC Giants Baseball team and Los Angeles Lakers Basketball team. He was also a die-hard football fan of the mighty "San Francisco 49ers". He loved to cook fish and fry turkeys for many family events, cookouts, and reunions. Larry enjoyed listening to Southern Soul Music and County Music. He had a passion for Z-Sports cars with his latest ownership of a Blue 350Z.
Larry leaves to cherish his memory: a very devoted and loving wife of 36 years, Roslyn Elaine; sons, Adelious Batts and Lawrence D. Edmonds; two daughters, LaKita Edmonds (Kareem), Querida L. Edmonds (Marcus); loving and devoted grandchildren, Dante, Keshon, Nakaelah, Nadavien, the apples of his eye Sanaa and Skya; three loving and devoted sisters, Thelma B. Taylor of Petersburg, and Grace Batts-Johnson (James) of Dinwiddie, and Pearl Thorne of Petersburg; sisters-in-law, Ronda L. Edmonds, Robin Whitaker (Edward "Duck"), Rose E. Pegram (James), Rome L. Edmonds (Gary) and Ronette G. Edmonds, all of Petersburg; one brother-in-law, Rochester "Speedy" Edmonds, Jr. of Petersburg; aunts, Doris G. Piercy (John) and Deaconess Gloria Merrick (James), both of Dinwiddie, Deaconess Mary M. Brown (Thomas) of Disputanta; Rev. Doris McCray of Petersburg, and Annie Mae Batts of Dinwiddie; a number of very loving and devoted, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and family members. Several devoted friends over the years, Robert Branch, Jeff Clanton, Darnell Clanton, William Hill, Timothy Jones, Aubrey Mackey and many other too numerous to name.
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Third Baptist Church, 550 Farmer Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Leroy A. Cherry, Pastor, and Rev. Robert A. Harvey, eulogist. The interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020