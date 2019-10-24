Home

J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
LAURA TAYLOR
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Merchant Hope Memorial Garden
11302 Merchants Hope Road
North Prince George, VA
LAURA ANN TAYLOR

LAURA ANN TAYLOR Obituary
Ms. Laura Ann Taylor transitioned to eternal rest with our Lord on Tuesday morning, October 22, 2019. She was born the youngest daughter to the late David Taylor, Sr. and Melinda McNeal Taylor on December 25, 1921.
We were graced with her presence here on earth for 97 years! Laura leaves a legacy of love through her remaining family.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Merchant Hope Memorial Garden, 11302 Merchants Hope Road, North Prince George, Virginia.
A wake will be held from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral establishment.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019
