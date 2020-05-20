The Progress-Index Obituaries
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 732-7841
Viewing
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Viewing
Thursday, May 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Bland & Tucker Funeral Home
137 Harrison Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Burial
Friday, May 22, 2020
Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery
Prince George, VA
LAURA E. WHITE


1937 - 2020
LAURA E. WHITE Obituary
Ms. Laura E. White of 1016 High Pearl Street, Petersburg, VA, went to be with her Lord on May 14, 2020. She was born March 2, 1937 in Surry County, VA, to the late Daniel and Atliner Spratley of Hopewell, VA. Along with her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her two brothers, Daniel Spratley and David Spratley.

Laura was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church. She was employed at Central State Hospital as a cook and a baker, where she retired after 25 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, playing bingo, crocheting and watching funny stories on TV. Laura had an amazing sense of humor which we will all miss.

Laura leaves to cherish her memories her long time devoted partner of over 30 years, Robert C. Wilkins; two sisters, Atliner Tyler and Doris Robinson, both of Hopewell, VA; one brother, Michael Spratley of Hopewell, VA; stepdaughter, Ella Massenburg of Petersburg, VA; cousin, Bernice Delane of Hopewell, VA; a host of loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends.
Special thank you to the entire staff at Battlefield Park Healthcare Center, 250 Plank Rd., Petersburg, VA.

I'M FREE

Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free.
I'm following the path God has laid for me.
I took His hand when I heard Him call.
I turned my back and left it all.
I could not stay another day.
To laugh, to love, to work, to play.
Tasks left undone must stay that way.
I found that peace at the close of day.
If my parting has left a void,
Then fill it with remembered joy.
A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss,
Ah yes, these things I too will miss.
Be not burdened with times of sorrow.
I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.
My life's been full, I savored much.
Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch.
Perhaps my time seemed all too brief.
Don't lengthen it now with undue grief.

Public viewing for Laura will be Wednesday, May 20, 2020 from 1:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. and Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Bland & Tucker Funeral Home, 137 Harrison St., Petersburg, VA. A private burial will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery, Prince George, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 20 to May 21, 2020
