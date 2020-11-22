To Larry, Avonda, Aaron & Family,



My heart is heavy as I write this tonight because sweet memories are flowing through my mind of someone I watch go from a young girl to a middle schooler, to a teen at John Marshall High and a young woman at Virginia State and into womanhood. She was my sister's best friend, she was family. What I remember the most about Laurie were her soulful eyes, eyes that seemed to have been here before, kind and loving eyes, and her infectious laugh. She loved being my sister's friend and my sister loved being her's and I am thankful to God that they had such a lifelong friendship to draw strength from in times of sorrow and success. I know these days and weeks will be hard because I have sat where you now sit and I know the tears will flow. However hard it may be remember this in the days ahead, that the world is a better place because Laurie lived, loved, smiled, laughed, cared, showed compassion, and gave everything her all! How lucky we all were to have been fortunate to have been blessed to know her. God bless and I will be praying and thinking of you always.



Sharon Johnson El Mouhib (Ethel)



