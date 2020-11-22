1/1
LAURIE A. TURNER
1965 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LAURIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Deaconess Laurie A. Turner transitioned to eternal rest at the age of 54 years old. Lupus has her no more. An angel on earth is now an angel above.

Mrs. Turner was a native of Richmond, VA the daughter of Barbara McCray and the late John Hill. A devoted and loving mother, mentor, friend, and spiritual confidant, Laurie was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, and more recently Salem Baptist Church in Emporia, VA.

Mrs.Turner is survived by her husband, Larry Turner of Emporia, VA; two children, a daughter, Avonda Turner of Chesterfield, VA, and a son, Aaron Turner of Oakland, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at the Turner Family Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com. Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Service
11:00 AM
Tabernacle Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

22 entries
November 21, 2020
To the Family of Laurie Turner: I was saddened to hear of the transition of Laurie. Laurie was no. 7 and I was no. 8 on our AKA Sorority Line. One of the things I remember about us being on line was that Laurie was sweet. She never let nothing bother her and she stayed calm the entire time we were on line. Although we have not spoken in many years, I feel a deep connection to Laurie as I will Miss No. 7...THE COOL, THE CALM, THE ALWAY COLLECTED LAURIE. MOST OF ALL I WILL NEVER FORGET HER BEAUTIFUL SMILE.
Bridget Monroe Treadwell
Friend
November 21, 2020
Sending Prayers of Peace and Comfort.
Kamala Allen(Benjamin)
Classmate
November 21, 2020
To Deacon Larry and Family
My heart skipped a beat when I heard about Laurie's transition. I viewed her as a beautiful Sister-in-Christ. She used her gifts for TRUTH, her voice for KINDNESS, her hands were BUSY doing the LORD's work. We could always count on Laurie's support as she lifted up our youth and lived the life that she taught. I know that GOD has lifted her up and I pray that the family is encouraged knowing how well she has served the Master. Well done my Sister, you are now at peace.
Deaconess Debra Harris
Friend
November 21, 2020
To Larry & Family,

My heart was deeply saddened to hear of my dear friend's passing. I was honored to work along side of Laurie for many years, as we shared our love and passion for early childhood and parent education throughout the Central Virginia communities. I will always remember her sincere and loving approach to working with families and the laughter and fun she brought to our work environment and friendship. She always spoke so lovingly of her husband and children, making it so clear how much she adored you all. There is no question in my mind that she is also sharing her love for dance in the heavens, smiling down on each of us with the beauty she always gracefully illuminated. Laura is and always will be sunshine - she touched so many lives and I am so glad to have known her. May God allow your hearts to be comforted by all the loving memories I am sure you hold.

Lovingly,
Yolanda Richey
Yolanda Richey
Friend
November 20, 2020
To Larry, Avonda, Aaron & Family,

My heart is heavy as I write this tonight because sweet memories are flowing through my mind of someone I watch go from a young girl to a middle schooler, to a teen at John Marshall High and a young woman at Virginia State and into womanhood. She was my sister's best friend, she was family. What I remember the most about Laurie were her soulful eyes, eyes that seemed to have been here before, kind and loving eyes, and her infectious laugh. She loved being my sister's friend and my sister loved being her's and I am thankful to God that they had such a lifelong friendship to draw strength from in times of sorrow and success. I know these days and weeks will be hard because I have sat where you now sit and I know the tears will flow. However hard it may be remember this in the days ahead, that the world is a better place because Laurie lived, loved, smiled, laughed, cared, showed compassion, and gave everything her all! How lucky we all were to have been fortunate to have been blessed to know her. God bless and I will be praying and thinking of you always.

Sharon Johnson El Mouhib (Ethel)
Sharon Johnson-ElMouhib
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
To Larry & Family,

I was so heartbroken to hear of Laurie's transition the other day and there are no words that I could say that would ease your pain. I knew Laurie as a dear friend of my sister and our family, the Johnson family enjoyed watching Laurie and my sister Ethel Sharleen grow from little girls into women. She was such a wonderful person and I am praying for comfort for you all as you navigate through this trying time. May God bless and keep you and her memory be a blessing to all who loved and knew her.

Sincerely,
Donald W. Johnson
Donald Johnson
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
To Larry and family,

May GOD comfort and keep you during your time of loss. Please hold on to God's unchanging hand. Laurie was a spiritual warrior. She loved the Lord with all her heart. Her footprints will be forever remembered. I am honored that we shared the same sisterhood together and that we grew close as family. I am forever thankful for the time she spent with Morgan.

Larry and family, hold your head up high. There is no more suffering and no more pain. She is praise dancing in heaven. Rest in Peace. You earned your wings.

Sisterly,
Tracie Kirkland

Fondly,
Antrynette Walker-Hall
November 20, 2020
Tracie Kirkland
Family
November 20, 2020
Condolences to the Turner family. Our hearts are heavy after hearing of the loss of our beloved deaconess sister. You will forever be in our hearts. ❤
Ernest and Fran Jones
Friend
November 20, 2020
To Mr. Turner, Avonda, Aaron and family,
We’re praying for you all. Please know if we could do anything please let us know we give our deepest condolences in the passing of Mrs. Laurie. Lisa Gill, Draykar & KJ Granderson
Keith Granderson, Jr
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Tony Brown & family will continue to pray for the family Fond memories of Lauri you will alwYs have. GOD bless
Lindsey Robinson Brown
Family
November 20, 2020
I will continue to pray for the Turner family as I reflect back some 36 years ago when I first met Larry and Laurie on the campus of Virginia State University. She was like a sister to me based on the fact that Larry and I were very close. She was sweet inside and out as she exemplified what a real African American women ought to display to others. We will meet again one day so rest and enjoy heaven my sister.
Mike Wingard
Friend
November 20, 2020
Laurie was simply a beautiful person! Joe and I was so looking forward to a few vacations and fun time with her and Larry. I will always cherish the few times we had together, especially our 2019 family reunion. As I told Larry, I’m sure Laurie is praising God and enjoying her glorified body. My heartfelt condolences to Larry, Erin, and Vonnie. I pray that God would wrap you in His peace, joy and comfort.
Joe and Crystal Craig
Family
November 20, 2020
Larry and family, I was deeply saddened by the passing of your dear wife. We worked together at the Child Development Lab. She was a super teacher and loved by all she taught.
God has another Angel in heaven.

Sylvia S. Leftwich
Greensboro, NC
Sylvia Leftwich
Friend
November 20, 2020
R.I.P. AUNT BOO...
LOVE TIO & THE BOYS
November 19, 2020
Larry and Family,

Laurie taught my children wnen they attended the VSU Laboratory on campus. She was an exemplary teacher who will never be forgotten.

Remember death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves a memory that no one can steal. Hold on to the precious memories of such a beautiful person.

Belinda Piercy
Friend
November 19, 2020
My condolences to the Turner family. Laurie was truly a beautiful soul.
Tyeast Lee
November 19, 2020
I offer my sincere condolences to the Family of Laurie. Please find comfort in knowing that she is resting in the arms of a Loving Savior
Rebecca Branch-Griffin
Acquaintance
November 18, 2020
Cousins Barbara, Larry, Avonda & Aaron,
I am so sorry for your loss. I am grateful for the interest Cousin Boo took in me as a young girl and will remember her warmth, kindness and generosity always. Love, Cousin Monique
Monique Delbridge
Family
November 18, 2020
Larry and Children ,
I am saddened to learn of your loss. Losing the one you love is so hard....And SHE was the best. I am truly very sorry.
Gretchen Parker
Friend
November 18, 2020
Larry, So sorry to hear of the passing of your dear sweet wife Laurie. Praying for you and your family. Laurie and my Kristen were sisters in Christ and she is heartbroken . We loved Laurie!
Stay strong and God will continue to Bless you.

Willa Robinson
Raleigh, NC
Willa Robinson
Friend
November 18, 2020
Larry and family,
We are so very sorrowful to learn of Laurie's passing. God has a beautiful soul. May He keep you and the kids in His hands during this time.
Howard and Glennis Marshall
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved