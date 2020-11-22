On Tuesday, November 17, 2020, Deaconess Laurie A. Turner transitioned to eternal rest at the age of 54 years old. Lupus has her no more. An angel on earth is now an angel above.
Mrs. Turner was a native of Richmond, VA the daughter of Barbara McCray and the late John Hill. A devoted and loving mother, mentor, friend, and spiritual confidant, Laurie was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, Petersburg, VA, and more recently Salem Baptist Church in Emporia, VA.
Mrs.Turner is survived by her husband, Larry Turner of Emporia, VA; two children, a daughter, Avonda Turner of Chesterfield, VA, and a son, Aaron Turner of Oakland, CA; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held 11:00 A.M., Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax Street, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Robert A. Diggs, Sr., Pastor. The interment to follow at the Turner Family Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Watch the funeral services live online on our J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc. Facebook page.