Laverne Tedders, 92, of Colonial Heights, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 16, 1927 to the late Robert and Nellie Neikirk and was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Tedders; and siblings, Carl Neikirk, Lee Hall, Gladys Blesser, and Wilma Woods.
Mrs. Tedders was a charter member of the Colonial Heights Women of the Moose and a lifelong member of Oral Roberts Evangelistic Ministries. She loved gardening and animals, but above all she loved her family and friends. She was a great mother and she was loved by everyone she met.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Tedders of Colonial Heights, Johnny Cadle of Conyers, Georgia, and Larry Cadle (Cecil) of Harrogate, Tennessee; grandchildren, Aaron Cadle (Laura), Isaac Cadle (Lindsey), Susannah Cadle (fiancé, James Neal), Neva Jane Tuggle, Noella Cadle (Craig), and Natalia Frankel; great-grandchildren, Carlie, Jackson, Andrew, Nick, Hudson, Norris, John, and Kaylee; great-grandson, Shaun; nieces, Terry Woods and Pat Olson; and many other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.