LAVERNE N TEDDERS
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LAVERNE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Laverne Tedders, 92, of Colonial Heights, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020.
She was born in Middlesboro, Kentucky on September 16, 1927 to the late Robert and Nellie Neikirk and was preceded in death by her husband, Royce Tedders; and siblings, Carl Neikirk, Lee Hall, Gladys Blesser, and Wilma Woods.
Mrs. Tedders was a charter member of the Colonial Heights Women of the Moose and a lifelong member of Oral Roberts Evangelistic Ministries. She loved gardening and animals, but above all she loved her family and friends. She was a great mother and she was loved by everyone she met.
She is survived by her sons, Rick Tedders of Colonial Heights, Johnny Cadle of Conyers, Georgia, and Larry Cadle (Cecil) of Harrogate, Tennessee; grandchildren, Aaron Cadle (Laura), Isaac Cadle (Lindsey), Susannah Cadle (fiancé, James Neal), Neva Jane Tuggle, Noella Cadle (Craig), and Natalia Frankel; great-grandchildren, Carlie, Jackson, Andrew, Nick, Hudson, Norris, John, and Kaylee; great-grandson, Shaun; nieces, Terry Woods and Pat Olson; and many other loving family members and friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of the E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834.
Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 28 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved