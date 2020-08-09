On Monday, August 3, 2020, God called home one of his soldiers, Mr. LaVonta Jamal Johnson, 20, affectionately known as "Dew Dew", by many of his friends and family. He was born May 30, 2000 to Sharal Johnson, Sr. and Jessica Gregory.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sharal Johnson, Sr; son, Tyvontae Johnson; great grandparents, Angerina Hailes, Ethel Scott, Gladys Gregory, Roger Robinson and John and Otelia Taylor.
LaVonta was loved and admired by so many throughout the City of Petersburg, especially the Pecan Ares Community. Lavonta brought nothing but laughter to all those which he came in contact with. Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 2019.
LaVonta leaves to cherish his loving mother, Jessica Gregory; two sons, Tyson and LaVonta Johnson, Jr. (who he adored so much); mother of his children, TaKaija Avans; a devoted sister, Eyona Gregory; one brother, Sharal Johnson, Jr.; two devoted grandmothers, Wanda McCrae (Steve) and Shelia Johnson (James); grandfathers, Harold Taylor (Charlene) and Harold Mallette, Jr. (Barbara); great grandmothers, Pastor Ruth Mallette and Joyce Wilkins; devoted aunts, Darnette Gregory, Quanisha Mallette and Tyrondeda Allen (Kenneth); aunts, Andrea Nelson, Gabriel Taylor, JeQuell Taylor, Dawntae Walker, Sharniece Moore (Larry), Raquanna Vaughan and Kelly Spratley; devoted uncle, Shavon Johsnon; uncles, Lamar Gregory, Deonta Gregory and Darnell Taylor (Nakia); nephew, Rylan Johnson; niece, Raelyn Johnson; godmother, Latoya Hall; godfather, Curtis Coon; goddaughter, Da'Monie Briggs; devoted cousins, Corionna Goode, devoted friends, Tynesha, Bird, Rambo, Mojo, Aaron Canton; mentors, Walter Browder and Berry Baker; and a host of great aunts, great uncle, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.