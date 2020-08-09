1/1
LaVONTA J. JOHNSON
2000 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LaVONTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On Monday, August 3, 2020, God called home one of his soldiers, Mr. LaVonta Jamal Johnson, 20, affectionately known as "Dew Dew", by many of his friends and family. He was born May 30, 2000 to Sharal Johnson, Sr. and Jessica Gregory.
He was preceded in death by his father, Sharal Johnson, Sr; son, Tyvontae Johnson; great grandparents, Angerina Hailes, Ethel Scott, Gladys Gregory, Roger Robinson and John and Otelia Taylor.
LaVonta was loved and admired by so many throughout the City of Petersburg, especially the Pecan Ares Community. Lavonta brought nothing but laughter to all those which he came in contact with. Mr. Johnson was a graduate of Petersburg High School Class of 2019.
LaVonta leaves to cherish his loving mother, Jessica Gregory; two sons, Tyson and LaVonta Johnson, Jr. (who he adored so much); mother of his children, TaKaija Avans; a devoted sister, Eyona Gregory; one brother, Sharal Johnson, Jr.; two devoted grandmothers, Wanda McCrae (Steve) and Shelia Johnson (James); grandfathers, Harold Taylor (Charlene) and Harold Mallette, Jr. (Barbara); great grandmothers, Pastor Ruth Mallette and Joyce Wilkins; devoted aunts, Darnette Gregory, Quanisha Mallette and Tyrondeda Allen (Kenneth); aunts, Andrea Nelson, Gabriel Taylor, JeQuell Taylor, Dawntae Walker, Sharniece Moore (Larry), Raquanna Vaughan and Kelly Spratley; devoted uncle, Shavon Johsnon; uncles, Lamar Gregory, Deonta Gregory and Darnell Taylor (Nakia); nephew, Rylan Johnson; niece, Raelyn Johnson; godmother, Latoya Hall; godfather, Curtis Coon; goddaughter, Da'Monie Briggs; devoted cousins, Corionna Goode, devoted friends, Tynesha, Bird, Rambo, Mojo, Aaron Canton; mentors, Walter Browder and Berry Baker; and a host of great aunts, great uncle, cousins, other relatives and friends too numerous to name.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, August 11, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Service
02:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 7, 2020
Condolences to the family. Pray God give you comfort.
Antoinette Evans
Friend
August 7, 2020
Wanda, my deepest sympathy
Love from Mrs. Morgan,
former Principal BREC Academy
Deborah Morgan
Teacher
August 7, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
The Young&#8217;s Family
August 6, 2020
Sending prayers and comfort you the family
You truly will be missed ALexis see’s you and be laughing her tail off because she knows you were gonna say something funny RIP honey
Sabrina Lyons
Friend
August 6, 2020
Bree Lancaster
Friend
August 5, 2020
Sending love from the JOHNSON AND HINES family.
sylvia Hines
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved