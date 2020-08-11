Mr. Lawrance Carnelis Pride Sr., of Stony Creek, Virginia, went home to be with his heavenly father on Thursday, August 5, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. Lawrance was the oldest of seven children, born on November 5, 1946, to the late Mr. Oscar Brodnex. and Mrs. Ethel Bernice Pride of Dinwiddie, Virginia. His parents and one brother, Oscar Pride, Jr. (June), preceded him in death.
At an early age, Lawrance accepted Christ and was baptized at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, McKenney, Virginia. He received his education in the Dinwiddie County Public School System. As a high school student, Lawrance was a student bus driver. He was a graduate of Dinwiddie High School, class of 1965. Lawrance participated in all class reunion activities up until his health began to fail.
Lawrance was strong-willed and very resourceful when it came to providing for his family. Upon graduation, he worked at Reynolds Metal for several years before moving his employment to Firestone in Hopewell. After the closing of Firestone, Lawrance found his true passion, which was driving long-distance trucks for Epes Transportation System. He was a dedicated truck driver for thirty years known by many fellow drivers as Charlie Pride as his CB handle.
Lawrance was a family man always willing to share encouraging and thoughtful words. If there was a need to help, he was there lending a hand to pull you through. Often times, you would find him sitting quietly on the sofa collecting his thoughts.
Lawrance will be greatly missed by his wife of 51 years, Cynthia S. Pride; Two daughters, Tammy Caple Wyche (Richard) of Jarratt, Virginia, Sonya Pride Shaw (Wayne) of Chesterfield, Virginia; two sons, Lynn Caple and Lawrence Pride, Jr (Carol) of Chesterfield, Virginia; four grandsons, Jaeden Caple, Melsean Shaw, Samuel Johnson, Jr., and William Johnson; seven granddaughters, Tiffiany Caple, Christine Williams (Adrian), Catherine Winfield, Jaylen Caple, Jasmine Harris, Jessica Shaw, Cindy Johnson, and Tiffany Johnson; twelve great-grandchildren; Tamyah, Brianna, Robert, Sophia, Amari, Jayden, Arianna, Isaiah, Ryan, Jayceon, Jordan, Jakayla; three sisters, Sallian L. Pride and Selina Pride Harvell of Chesterfield, Virginia, and L. Denise Pride of Dinwiddie, Virginia; three brothers, Thomas A. Pride (Patricia) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Sidney A. Pride (Nancy) of Rogers, Arkansas, Vance Hayes (Sarah) of Richmond, Virginia; four aunts, Thelma Adams of New Brunswick, New Jersey, Constance Butcher (Julius) of Wilmington, Delaware, Doris Reavis Nicholson (Lorenzo) of Hanover, Virginia, and Alma Reavis of Hackensack, New Jersey; three sisters-in-law, Sharon Jones of Stony Creek, Virginia, Martha Hicks Pride (Oscar Pride Jr. deceased) of Emporia, Virginia and Vinia Urquhart Pride of Petersburg, Virginia; one brother-in-law, Lester Scott of Richmond, Virginia; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A special thank you to Mrs. Delphine Mason and staff, who provided care to Lawrance during his stay at Battlefield Park Health Care System.
A funeral service for Mr. Pride will be held at 12 noon Thursday, August 13, 2020, in the chapel with the Rev. George Mays, officiating and the Rev. Alexander Williams, eulogizing. Burial will follow at the Pride Family Cemetery.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411 www.johnsonservices.us