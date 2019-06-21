The Progress-Index Obituaries
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
LAWRENCE GHOLSON
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
Mr. Lawrence Allen Gholson, 74, of Petersburg, Virginia, departed this life June 15, 2019, at Bonview Rehabilitation Center. He was born December 1, 1944, to the late Robert Gholson and Ruth Nicholas Gholson Epps in Dinwiddie, Virginia. At an early age he confessed Christ and became a member of the Olive Branch Baptist Church in Dinwiddie, VA.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and also his siblings, Ruth P. Walker, Martha L. Boisseau, Dora L. Wyche, Roosevelt Gholson, Alexander Gholson, Floyd Gholson, Richard Gholson, Wilbert Gholson, Harry Gholson, Larry Gholson, Robert Gholson Jr, and Freddie L. Gholson.
He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Glenda Wingfield Gholson of Dinwiddie; his children: Lawrence A. Gholson II (Ti'Juana) of Williamsburg, LaKia D. Gilliam (Darryl) of Chester; a host of grandchildren L'Antonio Gholson, Ti'Mari Coles, Lawrenz Gholson, Richard Liles III, Ja'Kai Gholson-Garnes, Elijah Gilliam, Kayla Burnette, Jaeda Gilliam, Darryl Gilliam II, Destini Gilliam and great grandchildren, Lawrence A. Gholson III, Ro'Mir Coles, Kase Jackson, Caiden Wallace, and Camden Wallace; sisters-in-law: Linda Gholson, Mary Gholson, Barbara Gholson, Liza Gholson, Allie M. Henderson, Sarah Wingfield, and Katriana Wingfield; brothers-in-law: Samuel Wingfield and George Wilkins; stepsisters: Viola Wallace (George) and Dora Walker; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral services for Lawrence Gholson will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel. Public viewing will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 12-8 p.m.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA. 23803. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 21 to June 22, 2019
